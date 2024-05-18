Advertisement

Pickles, also known as achaar, are more than just a tasty condiment to spice up your meals. Of course, they add deliciously tangy tastes to your food, but their benefits are more than just that. They have several health advantages that make them a valuable addition to your diet. From improving digestion to providing essential nutrients, here’s why including pickles or achaar can be a healthy choice.

Rich in probiotics

One of the primary health benefits of pickles, especially those that are naturally fermented, is their probiotic content. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support gut health by maintaining a healthy balance of microorganisms in your intestines. A well-functioning gut is essential for proper digestion, nutrient absorption, and a strong immune system. Including probiotic-rich pickles in your diet can help alleviate digestive issues like bloating, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Pickle | Image: Unsplash

Packed with antioxidants

Pickles and achaar often contain a variety of fruits and vegetables, which are naturally rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants are compounds that protect your body from damage caused by free radicals, unstable molecules that can lead to chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. Ingredients commonly used in pickling, such as garlic, turmeric, and mustard seeds, are particularly potent sources of antioxidants, enhancing the nutritional profile of the pickles.

Boosts immune system

The fermentation process in making traditional pickles increases the bioavailability of vitamins and minerals, making it easier for your body to absorb these nutrients. Pickles are typically rich in vitamin C and vitamin A, both of which are crucial for maintaining a robust immune system. Vitamin C, in particular, helps stimulate the production of white blood cells, which are essential for fighting off infections.

Hydrating condiment

Pickles contain high levels of sodium due to the salt used in the pickling process. While excessive sodium intake is generally discouraged, moderate consumption of pickles can help maintain electrolyte balance, especially in hot climates or after intense physical activity. Sodium is a key electrolyte that helps regulate fluid balance in the body, preventing dehydration.

Pickle | Image: Unsplash

Improves nutrient intake

The variety of spices used in achaar not only adds flavour but also contributes to its health benefits. For example, turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, while fenugreek seeds can help regulate blood sugar levels. Including a small amount of achaar with your meals can provide these additional health benefits, making your diet more nutrient-dense.

Betters appetite and digestion

Pickles and achar are often served as appetisers because they stimulate the taste buds and enhance appetite. The tangy and spicy flavours can also stimulate the secretion of digestive juices, aiding in better digestion of food. This can be particularly beneficial for those with poor appetite or digestive issues.