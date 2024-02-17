Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

The Secret To European Cuisine Lies In These 5 Mother Sauces - Here's How To Prepare Them

These five mother sauces are the cornerstone of classical European cuisine and can be used to make several delicious dishes.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Tomato sauce is one of the mother sauces
Tomato sauce is one of the mother sauces | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Mothers build a family and mother sauces build cuisines. The five mother sauces serve as the building blocks for countless dishes, providing a foundation of flavour, texture, and richness that elevate culinary creations to new heights. Mastering these essential sauces is a passage for chefs and home cooks alike, unlocking a world of possibilities and delicious dishes. Let's delve into the origins, characteristics, and versatile applications of the five mother sauces.

Bechamel sauce

Named after Louis de Bechamel, a 17th-century French financier, the Bechamel sauce is a creamy, velvety concoction made from a roux (butter and flour) whisked with milk. Its delicate flavour and smooth texture serve as a blank canvas for incorporating additional ingredients such as cheese, herbs, or spices. Bechamel is the base for classic dishes like macaroni and cheese, lasagna, and gratins.

Bechamel sauce | Representative image: Unsplash

Veloute sauce

Derived from the French word for "velvety," the Veloute sauce is a light, silky sauce made by thickening a white stock (such as chicken or fish) with a roux. The result is a versatile sauce with a subtle flavour that pairs well with poultry, seafood, and vegetables. Veloute forms the foundation for dishes like chicken pot pie, seafood bisque, and creamy vegetable soups.

Espagnole sauce

Also known as brown sauce or sauce espagnole, this rich and robust sauce is made by simmering brown stock (beef or veal) with a brown roux, tomatoes, mirepoix (onions, carrots, and celery), and aromatics. Espagnole sauce is deeply flavorful, with hints of umami and complexity derived from the long, slow cooking process. It serves as the base for classic sauces like demi-glace and bordelaise, as well as hearty stews and braises.

Espagnole sauce | Representative image: Unsplash

Tomato sauce (sauce tomat)

As the name suggests, tomato sauce is a tasty and tangy sauce made from ripe tomatoes, aromatics, and herbs. While not strictly a French invention, tomato sauce is considered one of the five mother sauces due to its widespread use in French cuisine. It adds brightness and depth to pasta dishes, pizzas, braised meats, and vegetable gratins.

Hollandaise sauce

Hollandaise sauce is a luxurious and decadent emulsion of butter, egg yolks, and lemon juice or vinegar, gently warmed and whisked until thick and creamy. Known for its silky texture and rich, buttery flavour, Hollandaise is a staple of classic French cuisine, often served with poached eggs, steamed vegetables, or grilled fish. Its velvety consistency and delicate flavour make it a favourite among chefs and diners.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

