These Cafés Are A Must-visit When You Plan Your Trip To McLeod Ganj

Mcleodgunj is a beautiful hill-station in Himachal Pradesh. The place has a number of quaint cafes for travellers to unwind. Tourists can peacefully sip coffee, try desserts, eat cookies and chit-chat with friends while enjoying a view of snowfall outside from these cafes. If you are someone who wants to have this experience as well, here are some of the best restaurants in McLeod Ganj, you must try on your next visit-

Cafes to visit in McLeod Ganj

Morgan’s place

This café has comfortable seating on the floor with a low glass table. It gives a home-like vibe, which can manage to make you extremely comfortable. The food here is also tasty and offers a variety on its menu. Morgan’s place has one famous dish called 'Suppli', containing chunks of mushroom and mozzarella cheese in a ball of rice and rolled in an egg batter. These rice balls are later fried.

Nicks Italian

Nicks Italian is located in the Kunga Guest house’s ground floor. This café provides an all-vegetarian menu. It is mainly known for its waffles. Their waffles and appetizing Italian cuisine and enticing sweets, are crunchy and are made from organic flour. Nick’s Italian has a convenient sitting area.

Woeser

Woeser is situated in the black magic café basement. Cakes and cookies are the best here. If you are a fan of chocolate cakes, cookies and similar such desserts, then this café should be in your must-visit list. Carrot cake and semolina cake are a few of the best treats offered there.

Namgyal café

Namgyal café is located within the Om Hotel, which is close to the temple complex of Dalai Lama. If you are a pizza lover, this is the place for you. Crust pizza is one of the best dishes here. Visit this cafe during sunset for a peaceful experience. It is recommended that you go there by 5 PM. Along with the crust pizza, the ginger lemon honey tea here is a must try.

