The culinary world continually evolves, blending tradition with innovative practices. Recently, the Godrej Vikhroli Cucina platform unveiled the Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 at the dazzling Godrej L'Affaire event, under the enlightening theme of 'Provenance'. This concept does not only reconnect us with the origins of our food but emphasizes the importance of sustainable practices essential for preserving India’s rich culinary heritage.

The 2024 report delves into the diverse tapestry of Indian cuisine, exploring the unique origins of ingredients and culinary methods across the country. It addresses the growing demographic of conscientious consumers who favor transparency and authenticity, choosing products that reflect the journey from farm to plate.

Tanya Dubash, Executive Director & Chief Brand Officer at Godrej Industries Limited, commented on the new edition of the report. "The Godrej Food Trends Report 2024 is a pivotal step in our ongoing dialogue about food industry trends. This year's focus on Provenance celebrates the complex array of flavors and cultures that make up our nation’s culinary scene," said Dubash. "We aim to provide our readers with compelling insights that reinforce India's standing as a powerhouse in global gastronomy."

Key findings from the report

Travel and cuisine: An impressive 92.3% of travelers are expected to seek authentic culinary tours, enriching their travel experiences through genuine local cuisine.

Bespoke cocktails: The report predicts a surge in bars creating menus centered around Indian-origin spirits, with an expected increase of 82.7% in such offerings.

Image credit: Unsplash

Artisanal chocolate: Local chocolatiers are gaining traction by using domestically grown cacao to craft chocolates that showcase regional flavors, with a 94.2% rise in artisan chocolate production.

Korean cuisine: With its bold flavors and varied dishes, Korean cuisine is set to become mainstream, with more restaurants adopting dishes like teppanyaki and ramen.

Revival of ghee: Ghee is making a comeback, appreciated not just for its health benefits but also for its rich flavor, predicted to increase by 84.6%.

Image credit: Unsplash

Women in culinary arts: The report highlights the significant role women are playing in India’s food scene, from regional cooking to innovative gastronomy.

Celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra also shared his thoughts, "India’s culinary strength lies in its diversity and rich history. It’s heartening to see our food finally being appreciated for its authenticity and depth."

This report not only forecasts the future of Indian gastronomy but also serves as a reminder of the culinary wealth that India has to offer, promising exciting developments for food enthusiasts everywhere.

