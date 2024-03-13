×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

These Indian Delicacies Were Served At Madonna's Oscars After Party, Barbie Actor Simu Liu Reveals

Oscars after-parties are known to be all things glitz and glamour, but actor Simu Liu's post proves the food is just as good for all the celebrities.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Actor Simu Liu, known for playing one of the many Kens in the Barbie movie, has now revealed to the world about the kind of delicious food that is served at the Oscars after parties. In a post on X, the actor fawned over the delicious varieties of food that the Oscar attendees were served and one party caught our attention in particular.

Indian food at Oscars' after party 

It is not unknown that the world is obsessed with Indian food and, as it turns out, Hollywood icon Madonna is one of those who absolutely love the cuisine. Barbie actor Simu Liu has revealed in a post on X that delicious Indian food was served at her famed Oscar after-party - the same one which made lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rush back from the pop star's Singapore music tour.

Liu posted on X that, “ food at the afterparties:

gov ball - insane. wood-fired pizzas, paella, wagyu, sliders, PEKING DUCK?!? did nothing but inhale food the whole time.

vanity fair - in-n-out burgers on tap. can’t go wrong.

Madonna - full spread of curry, rice, naan and samosas. Yum!!”

He further added that he was ravenous coming back from the Oscars, considering he was part of the now viral ‘I’m just Ken’ performance and really enjoyed the food.

Indian food, including staples like naan and samosa which feature in all our parties, being the star of the menu of Madonna's star-studded party only shows the craze for our delectable cuisine.

Naan and curry were served at Madonna's party | Image: Unsplash

The glamorous Oscar’s after party

The buzz generated by the Academy Awards is matched by the glamorous after-parties. Bigwigs of Hollywood, who gave the award night a miss, turned up at the afterparty. Barbie star Margot Robbie, sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, actor Chris Evans with wife Alba Batista, Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce and actress Jennifer Lawrence attended the star-studded after parties.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

