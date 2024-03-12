Advertisement

Asian food is delicious and has so much variety from every country that makes this entire continent special. Japanese cuisine, in particular, is renowned for its delicate flavours, fresh ingredients, and meticulous preparation, making it perfect for light and delicious snack time delights. If you are looking to add some magic to your snack time, here are some popular dishes from Japan that make for perfect treats.

Onigiri

Onigiri, also known as rice balls, are a staple of Japanese cuisine and make for a satisfying and portable snack. These triangular-shaped rice balls are often filled with savoury ingredients such as grilled salmon, pickled plum (umeboshi), or seasoned seaweed (nori). Onigiri are easy to make at home and are perfect for on-the-go snacking or a light lunch.

File photo of Onigiri | Image: Unsplash

Edamame

Edamame are young soybeans that are harvested before they fully mature, making them tender and delicious. These nutritious beans are typically steamed or boiled and served with a sprinkling of salt. Edamame are not only tasty but also packed with protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy and satisfying snack option.

Mochi

File photo of mochi | Image: Unsplash

Mochi are chewy, glutinous rice cakes that are a popular sweet treat in Japan. These soft and pillowy confections are made from pounded glutinous rice flour and can be filled with a variety of sweet fillings such as red bean paste (anko), matcha cream, or fruit preserves. Mochi are often enjoyed during special occasions and festivals but make for a delightful snack any time of day.

Yakitori

Yakitori are skewered and grilled chicken skewers that are a popular izakaya (Japanese pub) snack. These smoky skewers are made from bite-sized pieces of chicken meat, seasoned with a sweet and savoury tare sauce, and grilled to perfection over charcoal. Yakitori come in a variety of cuts and flavours, including chicken thigh, breast, liver, and vegetables, making them a versatile and delicious snack option.

Dorayaki

File photo of Dorayaki | Image: Unsplash

Dorayaki are sweet, pancake-like cakes filled with sweet red bean paste that are a popular Japanese dessert and snack. These fluffy, golden cakes are made from a batter of flour, eggs, sugar, and honey, cooked until golden brown, and sandwiched together with a generous filling of sweet red bean paste. Dorayaki are a beloved childhood favourite and are perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings.

Sushi rolls

Sushi rolls, or maki sushi, are bite-sized rolls of sushi rice and various fillings wrapped in seaweed (nori) and sliced into bite-sized pieces. These delicious rolls come in a variety of flavours and combinations, including classic options like California rolls, tuna rolls, and cucumber rolls, as well as creative variations like spicy salmon rolls and avocado rolls. Sushi rolls are not only delicious but also a light and healthy snack option that's perfect for any time of day.