×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

These Japanese Dishes Make For Light And Delicious Snack-time Delights

These Japanese dishes are not just delicious, they are also light yet satiating and can be enjoyed during any time of the day.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Japanese Snack-time Delights
Japanese Snack-time Delights | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Asian food is delicious and has so much variety from every country that makes this entire continent special. Japanese cuisine, in particular, is renowned for its delicate flavours, fresh ingredients, and meticulous preparation, making it perfect for light and delicious snack time delights. If you are looking to add some magic to your snack time, here are some popular dishes from Japan that make for perfect treats.

Onigiri

Onigiri, also known as rice balls, are a staple of Japanese cuisine and make for a satisfying and portable snack. These triangular-shaped rice balls are often filled with savoury ingredients such as grilled salmon, pickled plum (umeboshi), or seasoned seaweed (nori). Onigiri are easy to make at home and are perfect for on-the-go snacking or a light lunch.

File photo of Onigiri | Image: Unsplash

Edamame

Edamame are young soybeans that are harvested before they fully mature, making them tender and delicious. These nutritious beans are typically steamed or boiled and served with a sprinkling of salt. Edamame are not only tasty but also packed with protein, fibre, and essential vitamins and minerals, making them a healthy and satisfying snack option.

Mochi

File photo of mochi | Image: Unsplash

Mochi are chewy, glutinous rice cakes that are a popular sweet treat in Japan. These soft and pillowy confections are made from pounded glutinous rice flour and can be filled with a variety of sweet fillings such as red bean paste (anko), matcha cream, or fruit preserves. Mochi are often enjoyed during special occasions and festivals but make for a delightful snack any time of day.

Yakitori

Yakitori are skewered and grilled chicken skewers that are a popular izakaya (Japanese pub) snack. These smoky skewers are made from bite-sized pieces of chicken meat, seasoned with a sweet and savoury tare sauce, and grilled to perfection over charcoal. Yakitori come in a variety of cuts and flavours, including chicken thigh, breast, liver, and vegetables, making them a versatile and delicious snack option.

Dorayaki

File photo of Dorayaki | Image: Unsplash

Dorayaki are sweet, pancake-like cakes filled with sweet red bean paste that are a popular Japanese dessert and snack. These fluffy, golden cakes are made from a batter of flour, eggs, sugar, and honey, cooked until golden brown, and sandwiched together with a generous filling of sweet red bean paste. Dorayaki are a beloved childhood favourite and are perfect for satisfying your sweet cravings.

Sushi rolls

Sushi rolls, or maki sushi, are bite-sized rolls of sushi rice and various fillings wrapped in seaweed (nori) and sliced into bite-sized pieces. These delicious rolls come in a variety of flavours and combinations, including classic options like California rolls, tuna rolls, and cucumber rolls, as well as creative variations like spicy salmon rolls and avocado rolls. Sushi rolls are not only delicious but also a light and healthy snack option that's perfect for any time of day.

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 hours ago
The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

12 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

14 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

15 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

15 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

15 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suryakumar Yadav's risk of missing first 2 IPL 2024 games for MI-Reports

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. 'Will be the First to Resign if ...': Himanta Sarma on CAA

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING | Manohar Lal Khattar Resigns As Haryana CM

    Lok Sabha Elections16 minutes ago

  4. RK Swamy jumps nearly 14% following initial drop

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Neeta Lulla Reflects On Her Journey: 40 Years Has Not Been A Cakewalk

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo