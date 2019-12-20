The Debate
The Debate
Things To Do In Bandra: The Best Pubs And Nightclubs To Hang Out At

Food

Things to do in Bandra: Here are a few pubs, night clubs and lounges you can go to and chill on weekends with your friends in Bandra. Take a look over here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
things to do in bandra

Bandra is packed with bars, pubs, and lounges where you can hang out. Many new bars are still opening in the midst of the city. The young crowd of the city is very enthusiastic and likes to spend a lot of times in places like this. Here are a few bars, pubs, and lounges where you can hang out in Bandra.

Carter Road Social

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by uptowntonybrown (@uptowntonybrown) on

Carter Road Social has become one of the best places to go to in Bandra. The place is great for its drinks and food. It usually has a young crowd who is looking to party. As it is easy to reach, it is an ideal place for people looking for parties. The bar is located at 21 Gangagiri CHS, Carter Road, Bandra (W).

Escobar - Tapas Bar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Escobar (@escobarmumbai) on

The all-wooden interior at Escobar was lost in a fire a few years ago. But it has been rebuilt with the same warm wooden décor and has the same vibe it used to have. The bars long sitting area and the variety of drinks will grab your attention. The best drink you can order here is an Espressotini. This is a good place to hang out with your friends. The bar is located at Fourth Floor, VN Sphere, Linking Road, Bandra (W).

Eddie's Bistro

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eddies Bistro @ Bandra, Mumbai (@eddiesbistro) on

This is one of the best places to wind down and have food and drinks. It has one of the most consistent drinks and food taste. The place has become a popular spot to get a drink for youngsters. It is located at 6 Silver Croft Building, 16th and 33rd Road Junction, Pali Hill, Bandra (W) (2600 2637)

Published:
