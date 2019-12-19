Things To Do In Lower Parel: Here Are Places To Go For A Filling Office Lunch

One of the busiest places in Mumbai is Lower Parel. The place is filled with working-class individuals and is usually a busy station. The place is known for the variety of restaurants and cafes it has due to its intense work culture. Here are some of the most popular restaurants in Lower Parel that you can go to for a quick lunch during office hours.

Know your Mumbai: Places to go for office lunch in Lower Parel

The Bombay Canteen

This restaurant is quite famous among its regular customers as it has a unique way of changing its menu to suit the seasonal happenings. The quality of the food is maintained and is recommended by many on popular food websites. The restaurant offers a wide selection of Indian cuisines with its own unique touch to it. Their dishes range from Goan pulled pork vindaloo, eggs Kejriwal, ghee roast chicken on toast, banana leaf-wrapped fish and many more.

212 All Good

If you are a fitness enthusiast and like to keep a track of your food habits this may just be your one-stop restaurant. The place provides healthy and clean foods. The place is known for its salad and the makers of the restaurant are extremely proud of their salads. They often make their cola from raw sugar, caramel and palm jaggery. The place is known for its authenticity and clean eating options.

KOKO

This is one of the most popular upscale restaurants in Lower Parel. The restaurant has been of service to its customers for over 2 years now. The Tham brothers include a wide range of pan Asian dishes with a variety of Japanese and Cantonese cuisines. The place is famous for Hamachi ceviche, wild salmon truffle roll, edamame and truffle dumpling, duck dumpling, crispy crackling pork belly and edamame black rice flavoured with burnt garlic.

