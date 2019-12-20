Things To Do In Lower Parel: Kid-friendly Places That Are A Must Visit

Mumbai is the one city that always has something new to discover. It is also the city that never sleeps, there are tons of places to visit in Mumbai among which is Lower Parel. Families often get confused about where to travel with their kids and miss out on the best places in the city. Here are things to do in Lower Parel.

Best places to spend with your kids

Smaaash Junior

The best playing area for kids. There are a bunch of games that your the kids will enjoy to indulge in. The place is in Lower Parel. Take a look at the picture of the place.

ALSO READ | Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Kids Use Masks And Do Facials, Fans Stumped

Funky Monkeys

Funky Monkeys is another fascinating place for kids. It has different branches in India. However, it has two branches in Mumbai from which one is in Andheri and another one is in Lower Parel. Kids might surely enjoy the environment of the place. You can also reach out to them online too.

ALSO READ | Chicken Hyderabadi Recipe Ideal For Scrumptious Family Dinner

Starbucks

One of the most famous places in the world. If your kid wants to have some coffee then Starbucks is one of the best places to hangout in Lower Parel. You have different flavours to choose from to decide which type of coffee you want. The consumer can also customize their own drink. Apart from coffee you also get snacks at Starbucks. Their Lower Parel branch is near Lower Parel Monorail station. Take a look at their ambience.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Protests Against CAA Held At Carter Road In Bandra

ALSO READ | Cat Rescued After Its Head Gets Stuck In Food Can, Netizens Thank Rescue Team