Updated February 25th, 2024 at 08:34 IST

This Cold Coffee Season Replace Sugar With Chef Kunal Kapur's Healthy Substitute

Chef Kunal Kapur has come forward with a sugar substitute for your cold coffee, which is not just flavourful but also great for your health.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Chef Kunal Kapur's Substitute For Sugar In Coffee Will Make You Drool
Chef Kunal Kapur's Substitute For Sugar In Coffee Will Make You Drool | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
As summer has finally arrived, it's cold coffee season. A refreshing beverage, cold coffee often requires a lot of sugar, which is not that great for your health. However, Chef Kunal Kapur has come forward with a sugar substitute for your cold coffee, which is not just flavourful but also great for your health. Let’s find out. 

CHEF KUNAL KAPUR’S SUBSTITUTE FOR SUGAR 

The chef took to his official Instagram handle and introduced a refreshing twist to the traditional cold coffee by infusing the flavour of jaggery. Yes, that's your new substitute. 

For the unversed, jaggery is a traditional sweetener made from concentrated sugarcane juice or date palm sap. It is often used in many traditional recipes for a unique taste. “This Iced Coffee is infused with jaggery to ensure sweetness without guilt. Try it now!” the chef wrote in the caption. 

File photo of cold coffee | Image: Unsplash

Here’s how you can make the coffee. 

 

Ingredients

  • 2 cups of chilled milk
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons of instant coffee powder
  • 3 tablespoons of jaggery powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons of chocolate sauce

Method 

  • In a blender, pour in some chilled milk, instant coffee powder, jaggery powder, and vanilla extract. Once done, blend all the ingredients until smooth. Take a glass and pour in the chocolate sauce. 
  • For serving purposes, you can use an electric whisk and decorate the glass with chocolate sauce. 
  • Pour the blended cold coffee into the glass. Voila! You’re good to go. Serve the coffee with cookies, or maybe ragi chips, which serve as a healthy substitute. 

Old jaggery as immunity booster 

Older jaggery steals the spotlight for its richer taste and a deeper hue, signaling higher mineral concentrations, especially iron and antioxidants. This aging process appears to bolster its nutritional content, potentially making older jaggery more health-friendly than its freshly made counterpart. Experts suggest that jaggery aged between 1 to 2 years is more potent in boosting immunity and delivering nutritional value. 

Old or mature jaggery is often considered more beneficial than its newer counterpart. As jaggery ages, it tends to develop a richer flavor and darker color, indicating higher concentrations of minerals like iron and antioxidants. The maturation process may enhance its nutritional profile, making old jaggery potentially more advantageous in terms of health benefits compared to freshly made ones. 

