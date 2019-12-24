Top 3 Places In New Delhi That Serve The Most Delicious Gelatos

When food meets innovation, it splashes a wide array of flavours to choose from. For instance, ice-cream is the perfect comfort food that tickles your taste buds with its tang. It is a memorable part of our childhood. Loaded with chunks of fruits, nuts and unique flavours, this versatile dessert can be savoured in many ways. We have listed some of the best places in New Delhi that serve the most delicious ice-creams.

1. Giani’s

This popular chain of ice-cream parlours is sprinkled across the capital city. Giani’s can be spotted at several prominent places in New Delhi. In its wide menu spread, vivid flavours of scrumptious ice-creams are available. From Punjabi Delight, Red Velvet, to Kuch Bhi Sundae, every flavour is worth trying.

2. Popcorn and Cola

This place is a must-try for crunchy popcorns with twisted flavours. People usually try their Cheetos Popcorn, Fanta Shake and Choco Pop Shake. But no one can deny their quirky ice-cream flavours. While hanging around at bustling Hudson Lane, explore this place for unique ice-creams. One of the most popular desserts to pick up from is Fire and Ice cone, which is blended with the sweet-salty taste from fries and ice-cream topped in a cone.

Also read: Freakshakes Are Best Found In These Quirky Restaurants In New Delhi | Check Them Out

3. Crème Borne

Have you ever tried ice-cream swirl with eyes popping out and cute smiles with moustaches? It is hard to consume such a piece of creativity. But digging for even one bite would make it difficult for you to stop. Prepared with cake batter, this dessert is heavenly. It comes in flavours including Chocolate Noir, Strawberry Cheesecake and Charcoal ice-cream. These drool-worthy swirls are topped with colourful sprinkles, gems, marshmallows, and cookies.

Also read: Best Places In New Delhi That Serve Flavoursome Paranthas To Savour

Also read: Info On 58,000 Public Toilets Available On Google Maps: Puri To Rajya Sabha New Delhi

Also read: French Fries: 4 Coolest Places That Serve French Fries In New Delhi