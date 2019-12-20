Top 5 Date Night Places In Bandra You Must Visit With Your Partner

When it comes to taking your significant other out for a date night, you have to prepare in advance and make sure you both have a great time. You have to make it memorable and special. Also, apart from choosing the perfect place to go out to, you need to plan your night in advance and think about how you can make him/her happy. If you are looking for a place which will help you communicate and connect well with your partner, here are 5 places you can choose from the Bandra region in Mumbai:

Masala Library

Average for two: ₹ 5000

Location: Ground Floor, 1st International Financial Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex

Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra is the perfect place for people who want to try multiple food items. The dishes that they serve here are traditionally authentic. Yet, they have a modern flair to it. The ghee roast lamb shank with eerachi pepper fry, seared sea bass and the chicken orzo pulao anda fry is a must-have.

Heng Bok

Average for two: ₹ 500

Location: 6th Floor, Suburbia Mall, Linking Road, Bandra West

Heng Bok is said to be Mumbai’s first authentic Korean restaurant. If you want to go out and try a new place with your night, this is the right place. The Bibimbap, Sushi and sake here are savoury items.

Tresind

Average for two: ₹ 4000

Location: Ground Floor, Inspire BKC, G Block, Opposite Asian Heart Hospital, Bandra Kurla Complex

This place is popular for its ambience and interior. The modern decor with edgy style will stun you. Try the chicken roomali, guacamole gilawat, prawn benedict and bibimbap biryani in this restaurant. For a nice drink, try the Pina Colada.

The Good Wife

Average for two: ₹ 2500

Location: Ground Floor, The Capital, G Block, Behind ICICI Bank Building, Bandra Kurla Complex

The interiors and luxurious decor is this place’s speciality, apart from its food. Asparagus Tempura Roll, Tartufo Nero E Fungi pizza, Jerk Spiced Chicken Tacos are among the best dishes that you can have here. For dessert, get yourselves a Salted Caramel Creme Brulee.

