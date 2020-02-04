Top 5 Places To Purchase Fresh Fish In Kolkata You Must Check Out

The capital city of Kolkata is known for its vibrant culture, festivals and food. Fresh seafood represents a major part of their cuisine. Therefore, the fish markets in this metropolitan city are quite lively. Kolkata is dotted with numerous Maacher-Bajar that you might spot nearby your abode. Nowadays, people also find seafood and fish online for comfort and ease of buying. So, we have listed the best places online and offline from where you can get good-quality fish. Read on to know where to buy fresh fish in Kolkata:

Where to buy fresh fish in Kolkata?

1. Howrah Fish Market

This market has a pungent seafood smell and sounds of buyers and sellers conversing. Howrah Fish Market is one of the largest in the country. You will be stunned by the vivid varieties of seafood and fish. This bazaar is also known for its fresh fish that is worth the hype. Therefore, it is not surprising that Howrah Fish Market stays open for more than twelve hours in a day.

2. Gariahat Fish Market

Located in the southern region of the city, Gariahat Fish Market is popular for its fresh seafood. This seafood place buzzes with people who seek great quality fish. You can bargain to get pocket-friendly purchase.

3. Diamond Harbour Fish Market

This market is famous for its cheaper price for the upgraded quality fish. Diamond Harbour Fish Market offers numerous varieties of prawns. Therefore, for people who are big fans of prawns, Tangra and Aar, this place sells all of them at lesser rates than other places.

4. Big Basket

Besides well-packed seafood, this shopping site is also known for providing a huge range of beauty, grocery and ready to eat products. Big Basket is available in several metropolitan and tier 2 cities. This place is perfect for those who want to order online and receive food at their doorstep.

5. Jalongi

This is a popular brand in Kolkata. Jalongi, which has been in business for over a decade, promises to deliver fresh seafood. They carefully clean the seafood and pack it before it arrives at your doorstep. Therefore, if you care a lot about hygiene, Jalongi is quite sensitive about it.

