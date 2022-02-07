'Top Chef' Host Padma Lakshmi Mourns Grandmother Rajima's Demise In Heartfelt Letter

Host of the popular American cooking show, Top Chef, Padma Lakshmi took to her social media to mourn the loss of her grandmother, Rajima. The Indian-American television personality wrote a lengthy note to pay her late grandmother a tribute where she spoke of her inspiring life. She talked about how her grandmother's guidance paved a way for her in her life and career.

Taking to her Instagram, the model and host shared a short video compiled of photos of her grandmother and penned a long note to pay her a heartfelt tribute. She started by announcing her demise and stated that her grandma 'lived life serving others' and she was her 'rock and much more than a grandmother'.

'Would never be who I am without her': Padma Lakshmi

Lakshmi continued, ''She helped raise me, my whole childhood whenever my mom needed a break. I wouldn’t have the career I have without her guidance. But more importantly, I would never be who I am without her love & care,''

She described her late grandmother as 'practical, humble, disciplined' and added, ''She oiled my tangled, lice-ridden hair, pierced my ears by hand with a sharp reed, taught me times tables, how to temper spices, and that everything and everyone has their boiling point,'' The 51-year-old also recalled calling her grandmother from New York to "coax her breast milk back with kitchen remedies".

She further wrote about her late grandmother's inspiring life journey by adding, ''Rajilakshmi Krishnamurti started the first Montessori school in Tanjavur and was a teacher for 20 years in DTEA and MEA, Delhi. She worked at Asian hospital in Madras, went to slums in a mobile vax unit treating thousands of kids. Finally she helped set up at an orphanage in Besant Nagar, all while raising 4 kids, 6 grandkids, nieces, and younger siblings, too. For decades she cooked daily meals and tiffin for 8-10 on a 2-burner stove in govt housing. (sic)''

Lastly, Padma Lakshmi talked about her exhausting week and ended the note by writing, ''I thanked her for a lifetime of teaching. Her gift. I was able to bear witness as she’d always done. She left us hours later. Elegant and patient with me to the last minute. I love you Jima, na poittu varren. (sic)''

