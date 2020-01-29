Top Eateries In Mumbai To Gorge On Authentic Japanese Street Food

Japanese cuisine is rapidly making its place in people’s hearts and all over the country. There are numerous restaurants and cafés who have included this cuisine to their menus to cater to the street food-loving crowd. All the Mumbaikars who want to gorge on yummy Japanese street food can head over to these top restaurants:

Tokyo Treat

For all those who want to enjoy yummy Japanese street food can head to this place in Mumbai. Tokyo Treat has four outlets- Tardeo, Lower Parel and two in Khar. They also have a bar and smoking area with home delivery facilities. The specialities of this Japanese street food joint include sushi, noodle, maki roll, katsu curry, tempura prawns, miso soup and chicken yakitori. A meal for two here costs ₹700 approximately.

Kofuku

One of the popular places for Japanese street food in Mumbai is Kofuku. They have three outlets all over Mumbai in Bandra Linking Road, Powai and Juhu. They also serve Korean and Thai cuisines at the place and have a full bar. Table booking is recommended as this is a very popular place with valet parking. The special dishes on the menu includes sushi, miso soup, ramen, sashimi, tempura prawns and salmon maki. Pocket pinch at Kofuku is ₹2,300 for two approximately.

Origami Japanese and Korean Restaurant

With an interesting décor and even more interesting way to serve food, Origami is a very popular joint with Japanese street food lovers. They have a whole Japanese theme with Karaoke. The popular dishes of the place include sushi, ramen, kimchi, salmon, green tea ice cream and sake. A decent meal here costs ₹2,300 approximately.

The Fatty Bao

The Fatty Bao has outlets all over India but in Mumbai, it has only two- Bandra and Andheri. The bao there is known to be very amazing. People also love their spicy mushroom sushi, prawn dim sums, chicken gyoza, mushroom ramen and kiwi margarita. The Fatty Bao is very popular with those looking for authentic Japanese street food. Moreover, the place also serves Asian cuisines. A meal for two costs ₹2,000 here approximately.

Image Source: Shutterstock