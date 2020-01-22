Tortellini With Cream: A Simple And Easy Way To Make This Dish At Home

Tortellini is a ring-shaped pasta which originally comes from the Italian region of Emillia. They are usually stuffed with a mix of meat, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, egg and nutmeg. Tortellini with cream is another very popular dish sought after by many pasta lovers. Here is a simple and easy recipe to make tortellini with cream at home.

Tortellini with cream recipe

Ingredients:

1 (9-ounce) package refrigerated three cheese tortellini

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

Half cup peas (frozen of fresh)

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup milk, or more, as needed

2 ounces cream cheese, cubed

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Directions:

In a large pot, boil water and pinches of salt depending how much tortellini you want to make. The water level should be enough for the tortellini to submerge in it well. You can also simply follow the instructions given on your tortellini package. Once the tortellini has become soft, drain the water completely.

Take a saucepan and melt butter over medium heat. Add garlic, peas and red pepper flakes, and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Whisk in flour until lightly browned, about 1 minute.

Gradually add milk in it and keep whisking it. Add cream into the sauce equal to the amount of milk added. You need to be whisking continuously till it is slightly thickened for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Add cheese in it. Stir it until it is melted for about 1 – 2 minutes. If the mixture is too thick, add more milk as per need. Season it with salt and pepper.

Now add the tortellini that was kept aside before and gently toss it to combine it with the sauce.

Serve hot. Garnish it with parsley.

Image credit: Shutterstock