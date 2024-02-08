Advertisement

Sticking to your New Year resolutions and maintaining a healthy diet should not be boring. Embracing wholesome and nutritious meals is an essential part of supporting these health goals and resolutions. To aid in this endeavour, we present four dinner recipes that are delicious and filling. These recipes are thoughtfully crafted to provide nourishment and flavour, making them ideal choices for individuals seeking to maintain a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Let’s dive into these nutritious and satisfying meal options to support your New Year's health resolutions.

Nutrient-packed detox vegetable soup

This is a soup loaded with a variety of detoxifying vegetables and aromatic herbs.

How to prepare the dish

Advertisement

Vegetable soup | Image: Unsplash

In a microwave-safe bowl, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the diced onion and sauté for 3-4 minutes until translucent. Add the minced garlic and cook for an additional 30 seconds. Stir in the diced carrots, celery, red bell pepper, and green beans. Cook in your Voltas Beko microwave for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the diced tomatoes and vegetable stock. Add the dried oregano, basil, thyme, sea salt, and black pepper. Bring the soup to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and let the soup simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning if needed. Serve hot, garnished with fresh parsley.

Quinoa stuffed bell peppers

Flavourful bell peppers stuffed with a hearty quinoa and vegetable filling.

How to prepare the dish

Advertisement

Cut the tops off the bell peppers and remove the seeds. In a microwave-safe dish, combine quinoa and vegetable broth. Cover and microwave on high for 6-8 minutes or until the quinoa is cooked. In a separate bowl, mix cooked quinoa, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, cumin, chilli powder, salt, and pepper. Stuff the bell peppers with the quinoa mixture and place them in a microwave-safe dish. Cover with a microwave-safe plate and cook in your microwave on high for 8-10 minutes or until the bell peppers are tender.

Palak soup

A delicious, healthy and light soup, here’s how to make it.

Palak soup | Image: Unsplash

How to prepare the dish

Advertisement

In a large pot, heat butter or olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and minced garlic. Sauté until the onions turn translucent. Add diced potatoes to the pot and continue sautéing for another 2-3 minutes. Then, add the chopped spinach. Stir well until the spinach wilts and the ingredients are combined. Pour the vegetable or chicken broth into the pot. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil, then reduce the heat to a simmer. Cover the pot and let it cook until the potatoes are tender, usually around 15-20 minutes. Once the potatoes are cooked, use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth. If you don't have an immersion blender, carefully transfer the soup to a blender in batches and blend until smooth. Ladle the creamy palak soup into bowls. Garnish with a drizzle of fresh lemon juice for a hint of brightness. Serve hot, and enjoy this nutritious spinach soup.

Cauliflower rice with mixed vegetables

A light and nutritious dish featuring cauliflower rice and a colourful medley of mixed vegetables, infused with savoury flavours.

How to prepare this dish

Wash the cauliflower and remove the leaves and stem. Cut the cauliflower into florets. Place the cauliflower florets in a food processor and pulse until they resemble rice grains. In a microwave-safe dish, combine the cauliflower rice, olive oil, mixed vegetables, minced garlic, low-sodium soy sauce, and minced ginger. Cover the dish with a microwave-safe lid or microwave-safe plastic wrap, leaving a small vent for steam to escape. Microwave on high for 4-5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender-crisp, stirring once halfway through cooking. Serve the cauliflower rice with mixed vegetables, garnished with sesame seeds for an added crunch.



With inputs from IANS