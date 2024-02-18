Advertisement

When on a diet, especially after the holidays, people look for healthy, wholesome meals that fill them up while also providing nourishment. Some people find it difficult to keep track of calories and come up with new ways to make healthy food delicious. Weight loss ragi soup is a nutritious meal packed with vegetables and ragi (finger millet). The great thing about this soup is that it gives people enough room to experiment. As skeptical as people were at first, this weight-loss ragi soup proved to be fantastic. If you're looking for a new weight-loss meal, this ragi soup will nourish both your body and soul.

Ragi soup | Image: Shutterstock

Is ragi soup good for weight loss?

Ragi is a superfood high in calcium and dietary fibre, which benefits bone health and keeps you fuller for longer. After eating ragi soup, you will have no unwanted or odd-time cravings. Furthermore, ragi soup promotes better blood sugar management and is an excellent meal for diabetics.

Advertisement

Ragi soup | Image: Shutterstock

How to make ragi soup?

Weight loss ragi soup is a quick and easy soup recipe that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. It requires only a few pantry ingredients and is packed with vegetables and ragi. To make this delicious loss ragi soup, prepare a vegetable broth with some chopped vegetables, then add spices and ragi slurry. Garnish with your preferred ingredients, and you're done. This soup recipe will keep you full for a long time while also relieving winter congestion.

Ragi soup | Image: Shutterstock

You can also add chopped spring onion to your weight-loss ragi soup. Add some crushed paneer to enhance the flavour. Garnish with ginger slivers and serve. Another important thing to remember during your weight loss journey is that you must combine healthy eating with regular exercise to achieve your desired results.