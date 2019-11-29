Chai Varieties From Kahwa To Sulaimani To Excite Your Tastebuds

Chai is something that needs no introduction to most of the Indians. Chai is one of the must elements of any chit-chat session. Just like the culture and customs, an individual can find a variety of chai across India. From Kahwa to Sulaimani, each state of India will offer a different type of chai. Here are a few kinds of chai that are worth gulping once:

Kahwa Chai

Kahwa tea is known for its health benefits including better digestion and immunity. Kahwa is a mixture of saffron, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves along with one or two dried fruits such as cherries, apples, raisins, pine nuts, pistachios, walnuts, almonds, cashew nuts, dried apricots or dates. It can be prepared differently depending on the combinations of ingredients used.

READ | Badam Kahwa Recipe: Make This Perfect-for-winters Kashmiri Tea

Noon Chai

Noon chai or Kashmiri tea is the variety of traditional tea generally cooked in a samovar. This beverage from Kashmir is also served in many parts of Rajasthan and Nepal. The pink leaves of the tea give it a soothing taste. Winters are the best time to have it. Apart from Kahwa, Noon chai is a must-try.

READ | Book Cafes In Pune: Where In The City Can You Sip Coffee And Read Your Favourite Book?

Butter Tea

Butter tea is popular among the Himalayan people, Nepal and Bhutan. The tea is believed to be originated from Tibet and is known as Po Cha. It is considered unique for its taste as its not sweet but salty. The traditional recipe for this hot beverage includes water, plain black tea, salt, butter, and full-fat milk.

READ | Zomato’s Craving For “Chai” Continues, Goes Viral, Serves A Treat To Twitterati

Sulaimani Tea

Another type of tea known as sulaimani from India is considered to be originated from the state Kerala. It is also famous in Hyderabad and popularly known as ghava among the local people. To make it at home, boil a teaspoon of tea leaves, with an equal amount of sugar, and a stick of cinnamon. Once it is boiled, let it rest for a while, and then pour it out into a cup. Squeeze half a lime into it to enjoy the best sulaimani chai.

READ | Rose Cookies: Make The Delicious Recipe At Home In Three Easy Steps

Irani Chai

You can taste this Iranian style chai in any Iranian Cafe in India. It goes best with bun maska. Irani chai is very popular in Pune and Hyderabad. It is a masala chai with some spices.