Types Of Sandwiches That You Can Prepare At Home When Feeling Lazy

If you are bored with cooking meals, yet crave for something that fills your stomach, then making a sandwich is one of the best options to go for. It hardly takes a few minutes to prepare and yet it is very tasty and filling. You just need a pack of bread and cheese slice and some other ingredients as desired to prepare this dish. Listed below are 2 easy vegetarian sandwich recipes to make when feeling lazy:

Easy Paneer sandwich Ingredients and Recipe:

Ingredients :

4 slice white bread

1/2 cup paneer crumble

1/2 cup bell peppers (finely chopped)

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp green chili (finely chopped)

2 Tbsp cilantro (finely chopped, hara dhania)

2 Tbsp soft butter

Directions :

Add all the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Knead the paneer and combine well.

Mix the paneer and spread it over 2 slices of bread. Cover with other bread slices.

Spread the butter gently over the top of the sandwich. Then put the butter on the other side after placing the sandwich into the sandwich maker.

Cook from both sides over medium heat until golden brown, each side should take about 1-1/2 minutes to cook.

Easy Cheese sandwich ingredients and Recipe

Ingredients :

4 slices of white bread

3 tablespoons butter, divided

2 slices of Cheddar cheese

Directions to prepare:

Preheat squash over medium heat

Put butter on both sides of the bread generously

Place one of the buttered-side of the bread down at the bottom of the skillet and add 1 slice of cheese.

Place the second buttered slice of bread over it

Grill and turn over until lightly browned. Keep grilling until the cheese is completely melted.

Repeat with the remaining 2 slices of bread, butter, and cheese.

Pro Tip: You can have these easy-to-make sandwiches with tomato ketchup or healthy mint chutney.