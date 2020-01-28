The Debate
Types Of Sandwiches That You Can Prepare At Home When Feeling Lazy

Food

Sandwiches are the safest and the easiest option for filling, yummy munch. Have a look at the 2 easy types of sandwiches to prepare at home when feeling lazy-

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai
types of sandwiches

If you are bored with cooking meals, yet crave for something that fills your stomach, then making a sandwich is one of the best options to go for. It hardly takes a few minutes to prepare and yet it is very tasty and filling. You just need a pack of bread and cheese slice and some other ingredients as desired to prepare this dish. Listed below are 2 easy vegetarian sandwich recipes to make when feeling lazy: 

Easy Paneer sandwich Ingredients and Recipe:

Ingredients

  • 4 slice white bread

  • 1/2 cup paneer crumble 

  • 1/2 cup bell peppers (finely chopped)

  • 1/2 tsp salt

  • 1/8 tsp black pepper

  • 1/2 tsp ginger paste

  • 1 tsp green chili (finely chopped)

  • 2 Tbsp cilantro (finely chopped, hara dhania)

  • 2 Tbsp soft butter

Directions

  • Add all the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Knead the paneer and combine well.

  • Mix the paneer and spread it over 2 slices of bread. Cover with other bread slices.

  • Spread the butter gently over the top of the sandwich. Then put the butter on the other side after placing the sandwich into the sandwich maker.

  • Cook from both sides over medium heat until golden brown, each side should take about 1-1/2 minutes to cook.

Easy Cheese sandwich ingredients and Recipe

Ingredients

  • 4 slices of white bread

  • 3 tablespoons butter, divided

  • 2 slices of Cheddar cheese

Directions to prepare: 

  • Preheat squash over medium heat

  • Put butter on both sides of the bread generously

  • Place one of the buttered-side of the bread down at the bottom of the skillet and add 1 slice of cheese.

  • Place the second buttered slice of bread over it

  • Grill and turn over until lightly browned. Keep grilling until the cheese is completely melted.

  • Repeat with the remaining 2 slices of bread, butter, and cheese.

Pro Tip: You can have these easy-to-make sandwiches with tomato ketchup or healthy mint chutney.

Published:
