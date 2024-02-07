Advertisement

Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to surprise your food-loving partner with a delectable breakfast in bed. Showcasing your affection through a thoughtful meal is a delightful way to start the day. Here are six breakfast ideas that are sure to make their heart skip a beat.

Heart-shaped pancakes

Kickstart the day with a classic but charming twist. Prepare heart-shaped pancakes using a mould or freehand pouring. Top them with fresh berries, a drizzle of maple syrup, and a dusting of powdered sugar for an extra touch of sweetness.

Avocado toast with poached eggs

Elevate the beloved avocado toast by adding perfectly poached eggs. Spread mashed avocado on whole-grain toast and top it with poached eggs, a sprinkle of red pepper flakes, and a dash of salt and pepper. This savoury and satisfying dish is nutritious and delicious.

Berry parfait with Greek yoghurt

Create a visually appealing and healthy breakfast by layering Greek yoghurt with a mix of fresh berries. Add a touch of honey or granola between the layers for added texture and sweetness. This parfait is not only delightful but also a feast for the eyes.

Cinnamon French toast with berry compote

Transform ordinary French toast into a romantic treat by adding a hint of cinnamon to the batter. Top the French toast with a homemade berry compote made from a mix of strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Dust with powdered sugar for a finishing touch.

Heartwarming breakfast burrito

Craft a hearty breakfast burrito filled with scrambled eggs, black beans, diced tomatoes, avocado, and a sprinkle of cheese. Wrap it all in a heart-shaped tortilla for a creative and filling breakfast that's sure to satisfy your partner's appetite.

Buttered paratha

The warmth of paratha will not just warm your partner’s heart, it will also help them understand your ‘fillings’ for them. If you are an expert, roll them in heart shape and if you cannot make it right, you can always claim you drew the map to their heart.