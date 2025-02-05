Valentine's Day 2025: Impress Your Sweetheart With A Heart-Shaped Pizza In Six Simple Steps On February 14

A little thoughtful gesture goes a long way, and as we near Valentine's Day which falls on February 14, it's time to wear that apron and put together your ingredients to woo your sweetheart on this special occasion with your baking skills.

Stepping out of our comfort zone can be challenging, but showing up can flip situations with heartwarming memories.

So, this Valentine's Day dish out this delicious heart-shaped pizza just for the love of your life. Ensure to shower with immense love, dedication, and time in baking this delightful goodie.

(Heart-Shaped Pizza. Image: Pexels)

Ingredients

For the herb pizza sauce:

1 (15-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

For the pizza:

1 pound fully risen pizza dough

Flour, for dusting the counter

10-12 large-diameter (about 1 1/2 inches) pepperoni slices

12 ounces low-moisture mozzarella, shredded (about 3 cups)

Fresh basil leaves, for garnish

Directions