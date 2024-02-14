Advertisement

Valentine's Day is not only an occasion to express love and affection for your partner but also an opportunity to celebrate your bond. If you have a partner who values their fitness and does not want to indulge, cooking a healthy meal for them is the best idea. Show your love and care by preparing a wholesome feast that delights the senses and nourishes the body. From appetisers to desserts, here's a healthy Valentine's Day menu to treat your partner to a memorable culinary experience.

Appetiser

Beetroot and cheese salad

Start your Valentine's Day feast with a nutritious beetroot and cheese salad. Roasted beetroots, mixed greens, and creamy cheese are tossed together with a light vinaigrette dressing made with olive oil, lemon juice, and honey. Garnish with toasted walnuts and fresh herbs for completing this delicious dish.

Main course

Brown rice biryani

If there is one dish that is loved everyone and is a complete meal in itlsef, it is biryani. Use your choice of protein like mutton, chicken or paneer and chickpeas and creare a heart-warming one pot dish that your significant other will love. Serve it with a grated beetroot salad for colour and flavour.

Dessert

Dark chocolate dipped strawberries

Indulge your sweet tooth with a guilt-free dessert of dark chocolate-dipped strawberries. Dip fresh strawberries in melted dark chocolate, then place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet and chill until the chocolate sets. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and may have heart-healthy benefits, making it a perfect choice for a romantic Valentine's Day treat.

Beverage

Berry-Lemon Sparkling Water

Quench your thirst with a refreshing and hydrating berry-lemon sparkling water. Mix together fresh berries (such as raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries) with lemon slices and mint leaves in a pitcher, then top with sparkling water for a delicious and revitalising beverage. Serve over ice for an extra refreshing touch.