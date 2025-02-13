Published 18:13 IST, February 13th 2025
Valentine’s Day 2025: Simple Treats For Sweet Celebrations
Whether you are celebrating with your significant other or treating yourself, these quick and easy recipes will add a little magic to your day.
Valentine’s Day 2025: No FOMO this Valentin’s Day because there’s no perfect excuse to indulge in sweet treats and heartfelt gestures.
From gooey brownies to frozen cheesecake bites, check out recipes that will surely melt your heart.
Frozen Strawberry Cheesecake Bites
Ingredients:
- 1 cup fresh strawberries, choppep
- 8 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup honey or maple syrup
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Graham cracker crumbs (for coating)
Instructions:
- In a bowl, blend cream cheese, honey, and vanilla until smooth.
- Fold in chopped strawberries until evenly combined.
- Spoon the mixture into small silicone molds or an ice cube tray.
- Freeze for at least 2 hours until firm.
- Remove from molds, roll in graham cracker crumbs, and serve.
Mug Brownie for Two
Ingredients:
- 4 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 4 tbsp sugar
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder
- 1/8 tsp baking powder
- 3 tbsp milk
- 2 tbsp melted butter
- 1/4 tsp vanilla extract
- A pinch of salt
- Optional: Chocolate chips or a scoop of ice cream
Instructions:
- In a microwave-safe mug, combine all the dry ingredients.
- Add the milk, melted butter, and vanilla extract, and mix until smooth.
- Heat on high for 1 minute and 30 seconds in your microwave.
- If you want extra gooeyness, top with chocolate chips and microwave for an additional 10-15 seconds.
- Serve with a scoop of ice cream and enjoy.
(Recipes credit: Voltas Beko)
