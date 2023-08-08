Vegan Chicken Popcorn, Bhel: Vegan Snacks To Binge On This Rainy Season

We enjoy staying indoors and snacking on treats when it rains. And what better means of achieving it than with eco-friendly vegan snacks? Let's try some delectable vegan snacks during this rainy season if you're a vegan or just inquisitive about new dishes.

Vegan Chicken Popcorn

Pakora eating will be elevated by vegan chicken popcorn if you want to spice things up. You may eat these delightful Chicken Popcorn morsels by themselves or as a protein-rich addition to your preferred salad or wrap. For a delightful variation, try combining your favourite salad greens with frozen vegan popcorn, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and avocado. If you want something more luxurious, try a vegetarian meal of popcorn chicken with honey chilli sauce.

Bhel

Try 'Bhel' if you wish to move from deep-fried appetisers to something less greasy. Bhel, a form of sweet, spicy, and tangy chaat composed of puffed rice, vegetables, papdi, and tamarind sauce, is one of the most well-liked snacks in India.

Vegan Keema Samosa

Of all Indian street meals, samosas are the most well-known and consumed daily. These triangle-shaped snacks are a need during the rainy season since they are filled with a flavorful mixture of seasoned potatoes and peas.

Try Plant-Based Keema Samosas as a vegan alternative to classic keema. Vegetarian Keema Samosas are a delectable addition to the spread of appetisers, and although though they are made with vegan keema rather of meat, they nevertheless taste just as good.

Pakora

Without tea and pakoras, the monsoon isn't complete for Indians. So, if you get tired of your normal pakora alternatives, try experimenting with some new flavours or ingredients by choosing vegan plant-based pakoras.

Vegan Galouti Kebab

Try vegetarian galouti kebabs, which are readily available in ready-to-cook packs, to spice things up or to make a whole dinner. Serve these kebabs, for instance, with quinoa or brown rice as a basis and steamed or roasted veggies. For additional flavour, top with vegan yoghurt or tahini sauce.