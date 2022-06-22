Dessert lovers around the world keep looking for new sweet dishes to try. From cakes to doughnuts, there are various sweet dishes that excite people's taste buds. However, would a sweet lover spend $1000 (Rs 78,311.50) for a dessert? Recently, the Guinness World Records shared a video of the Golden Opulence Sundae, served at Serendipity 3, a restaurant in New York City in the United States. According to the records platform, the Golden Opulence Sundae served at the restaurant in the US is the most expensive dessert in the world at $1000 or Rs 78,311.50.

The Guinness World Records has shared a video on their official Instagram account which shows the making of the dessert. In the video, the chef informed that the 23-carat gold leaves were used to line a crystal goblet in which the dessert will be served to people. He then added Tahitian vanilla ice cream and Madagascar Vanilla. Next, the chef added a topping of the "most expensive chocolate." The chef then added truffles, candied fruits from Paris, gold-coated sugar flower and caviar infused with passion fruit in the dessert. The video ends with the chef tasting the dessert and saying, 'very opulent.' Watch the video here:

Netizens react

Since being shared, the video of the making of the dessert has caught the attention of netizens. The clip has garnered more than 6200 likes and several reactions from netizens. One user commented, "I was so curious as to what their most expensive in the world desert consisted of." Another user wrote, "I’m happy is this a dessert." A third social media user commented, "I swear, just put a louis v bag on top and call it expensive why yall makin this harder." Check out netizens' reactions:

