Video Of 80-year-old Lady Selling Juice In Amritsar Goes Viral; Netizens Offer Support

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forward several stories of hardship and inspiration. After the success of 80-year-old 'Baba Ka Dhaba' owner Kanta Prasad last year, another story of an elderly juice stall owner has been shared on social media. A video of an Amritsar Juice stall was shared on Youtuber Gaurav Wasan's Instagram, who was also responsible for bringing forward the story of Baba Ka Dhaba. In the video, an 80-year-old lady can be seen running the stall and working behind the juicing machine with a smile. Her stall is reportedly located in Rani Da Bagh, near Uppal Neuro Hospital.

Netizens react

After the video of the elderly Amritsar Juice stall owner came to light, netizens took to Gaurav Wasan's Instagram and called her a 'real hero'. Several users were moved to tears after seeing the video, sharing that they had huge respect for the lady who was earning her own living at her age. Netizens also asked how they could help her financially.

Baba Ka Dhaba

In the thick of the pandemic last year, local food joint 'Baba Ka Dhaba' went viral after a video was posted by a YouTuber Gaurav Wasan highlighting the elderly owner's troubles. In the emotional video, Kanta Prasad sobbed on camera sharing the financial difficulties that small businesses like roadside eateries were facing. Shortly after the video went viral, people began flocking to the roadside eatery to support the elderly man and his wife during the pandemic.

Their rise was also followed by a controversy where 80-year-old Kanta Prasad filed a complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who helped him rise to fame accusing him of 'misappropriation of funds'. He alleged that the Youtuber had collected a huge amount of donation through different modes of payments i.e bank account/wallets in the name of funds for 'Baba ka Dhaba' which the eatery never received. After incurring financial losses, he returned back to his old roadside stall. Last month, Wasan shared a picture with the couple and made it clear in the caption that he has forgiven them.