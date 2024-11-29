Vienna's Sausage Stands Receives UNESCO Heritage Recognition

Vienna's sausage stands become the newest addition of National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage overseen by the Austrian UNESCO Comission. | Image: AP

The Vienna sausage stand is where the street sweeper, the manager, the tourist, and the celebrity converge for the same tasty snack. Now it also has the official stamp of approval as part of Austria's heritage.

This week, the humble “Würstelstand” culture became one of the latest additions to the national list of intangible cultural heritage, overseen by the Austrian UNESCO Commission. It joins the Austrian capital's distinctive wine taverns, or “Heurigen,” which have been listed since 2019, and the city's famous coffee house culture, which was honoured in 2011.

Locals binging on hot dogs served by fast-food centre's in Austria. Image credit: AP

Würstelstand breaks the class divide through delish snacks

The Würstelstand, which can now point to a history going back generations, is more than just a source of greasy gastronomic satisfaction.

The street stand is known for bringing people of many classes and backgrounds together and has a distinctive vocabulary.

Meet the “Haasse,” a coarse boiled sausage, and also the “Käsekrainer” — a smoked creation infused with cheese that oozes out, also sometimes known as the “Eitrige,” or “suppurating” sausage. There is also the “Oaschpfeiferl,” a spicy peperoni, and the “Krokodü,” a gherkin.

“Sausage stands have a long history in Vienna," said Josef Bitzinger, whose Bitzinger Würstelstand is next to the Albertina Museum and just behind the Vienna State Opera.