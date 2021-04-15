Vikas Khanna Drops Old Video From 2nd PhD Convocation; Fans Call Him 'inspiration'

On April 14, 2021, Indian chef Vikas Khanna took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback video from his second PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) degree convocation. The video was captured three years ago during his convocation at the DY Patil University. In the video, Vikas can be seen coming along with his mates and walking towards the stage.

In the video, Vikas can be seen donning an off-white graduation gown with a matching cape. He can be seen flashing his faded smile as he walks towards the stage. As for the caption, the 49-year-old chef penned, “2nd PhD. 3 years ago! @dypatiluniversity” with a red heart. As soon as the throwback video was posted, many of his fans and followers rushed to drop complimentary comments.

Many of his fans dropped heart-eyed face emojis and red hearts. A fan commented, “Great, Babaji blesses you always”. Another one wrote, “So inspiring” with a pair of red hearts and a heart-eyed face emoji. A netizen commented, “Congratulations... proud of you”. Another one wrote, “wishing more and more success to ur crown Sunshine” with several heart-eyed face emoticons.

Recently, Vikas dropped a sun-kissed selfie picture which he captured in New York. In the picture, he can be seen flashing his bright smile as he captured the sun in his selfie picture. He can be seen sporting a simple black tee and has carried a pair of dark sunglasses. The chef captioned the picture as “The harvest Sun has risen. These festivals represent the richness & diversity of India. ‘#JaiHo’. Greetings on Cheti Chand, Baisakhi, Navreh, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Navratri, Vishu, Pthandu, Bohag Bihu. ‘#Utsav’”.

Several of his fans wished him in return, while a few others complimented him. A fan commented, “U are so sweet” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “You're still brighter than the Sun” with a red heart. A netizen commented, “Many beams of light in this photo, brother V!”. Another one wrote, “beautiful pic” with a pair of shining stars emoticons.

