Vikas Khanna Shares Pic Of Beautiful Scallops; Here's A Delicious Recipe To Cook Scallops

Chef Vikas Khanna is one of the most famous culinary experts in the world today. Even during the lockdown, Vikas Khanna has been keeping himself busy by cooking some delicious dishes at home. In his latest post on social media, chef Vikas Khanna shared a picture of a beautifully plated scallops.
Chef Vikas Khanna recently took to social media to share a picture of a plate of Bay Scallop Ceviche. The dish was complete with blood orange, rose crystals, micro tatsoi, apple-yuzu marmalade, and Himalayan salt. The presentation made it be a burst of colours on a plate.
As soon as Vikas Khanna shared the post on his social media, his fans could not stop themselves from commenting about the beautiful dish. Several fans commented about how beautiful the scallops looked arranged against the dark background. One fan also asked whether it was a dish to eat as it looked 'too beautiful'.
However, Vikas Khanna has cooked scallops several times before too. In an interview with a news portal, Vikas Khanna had created magic with scallops. During the interview with a media portal, Vikas Khanna also shared a tip for searing scallops. He explained how scallops should be completely dry before you toss them in the oil for searing.
If there is any bit of oil remaining, then the scallops start cooking rather than searing, revealed Vikas Khanna. Check out this delicious recipe to cook scallops which is also a dish from Khanna’s restaurant in Dubai, Kinara.
