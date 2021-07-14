Vikas Khanna Shares Picture Of Unique New Dish, Asks Twitter To Guess What It Is

Sometimes, photographs of chef-created gourmet delicacies are so beautiful that one wonders if even a mouthful can be enough. Chef Vikas Khanna has produced one such breathtakingly exquisite dish. He challenged people to guess what the dish was by posting a picture of it on his Twitter account. Are you able to figure out what it is?

“Any guesses?” wrote the chef. What is this new creation of ‘yours truly,'” he teased on Twitter as he posted a photo of the dish. The photograph offers a delightful peek into the dish. Indeed, folks on Twitter have been speculating about what this dish might be. What do you think it is?

Take a look at Vikas Khanna’s tweet below:

Any guesses!

What is this new creation of “yours truly”? pic.twitter.com/5v27K4UeP1 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) July 13, 2021

Shared earlier today, the tweet has already gotten several replies and reactions. From appreciating the dish to guessing what it could be, the comment sections has varied reactions from desi Twitterati.

Twitterati's Reaction

A Twitter user wrote, “Unusually(!) symmetrical jalebi coated in some special glaze, garnished with some flower's petals, with a floral pattern made using ground pistachio? Probably way off,” adding, “could be a doughnut in place of jalebi too”.

Mind-blowing creation.Great colour contrast choice & combination.Could be creamed pineapple rings.Rose powder could be dehydrated beetroot,green colour powdered pista? — Uma Mithun (@drum2109) July 13, 2021

“Mind-blowing creation.Great colour contrast choice & combination.Could be creamed pineapple rings. Rose powder could be dehydrated beetroot, green colour powdered pista?!” said another.

Khanna's efforts towards the needy

Chef Vikas Khanna received the Asia Game Changer award for his amazing efforts in feeding millions of people in India during the COVID crisis.

Khanna is the only Indian among the awardees, who include tennis champion Naomi Osaka, producer of Oscar-winning film Parasite Miky Lee, and others. Vikas was praised for putting everything on hold to focus on feeding India.

Since April, his soup kitchen, also known as the khichdi kitchen, has mobilised an army of individuals to support those affected by the pandemic as well as migratory labourers.

#FeedIndia has also distributed essential items such as slippers (500,000), sanitary pads (3.5 million), and masks (2 million) to assist the poor. Michelin-starred Chef Khanna, the NDRF, and a large group of people have come together to provide food and basic necessities. Khanna, a 37-book author with a double PhD, began the campaign after mistakenly clicking on a random charity site to donate to distressed Indians and discovering that there were many similar bogus calls going viral.