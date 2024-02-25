Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Viral Video Of Croissant Pav Bhaji Divides Netizens | Watch

In a recent viral video, a food vlogger showcased an innovative twist to the classic pav bhaji by pairing it with the famous croissant buns.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Croissant Pav Bhaji
Croissant Pav Bhaji | Image:Instagram
In a recent viral video, a food vlogger showcased an innovative twist to the classic pav bhaji by pairing it with croissant buns. This unconventional combination, priced at ₹585 and available at a restaurant in DLF Avenue Saket, New Delhi, has sparked mixed reactions among viewers. While some praised it as a "flavour bomb," others found it too avant-garde for their taste.

The unconventional pairing

The video captures the vlogger breaking a flaky croissant bun into halves, topping it with Bombay-style bhaji, chopped onions, and dry garlic, and finishing it off with a squeeze of lemon juice. This fusion dish aims to offer a unique blend of sweet, savoury, tangy, and buttery flavours, challenging the traditional notion of pav bhaji.

Sharing the video, the food vlogger wrote, “When the pav bhaji is French 🥐 inspired 😃 and the pao is the real hero 😍 What do you think about this flaky, puffy version? The bhaji was quite decent as well with all those condiments. What? Croissant 🥐 Pao Bhaji. Where? Pot Pot, DLF Avenue Saket, New Delhi. Price? INR 585. [pao bhaji, Indian street food, Indian cuisine, Delhi restaurants, Delhi food guide, Delhi food blogger, Delhi foodie]”

Netizens reaction

Reactions from viewers ranged from amusement to skepticism. Some defended the innovation as a refreshing take on a classic dish, highlighting the evolving landscape of culinary experimentation. However, others expressed reservations, with comments reflecting both intrigue and disbelief at the unconventional pairing.

While authenticity holds value in culinary traditions, the emergence of fusion cuisine allows for creativity and exploration in food pairings. The croissant pav bhaji exemplifies this trend, inviting diners to experience familiar flavors in a new light. As one commenter aptly put it, "Authenticity is nice but overrated. Let people be innovative with food."

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

