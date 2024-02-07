English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Visiting Puri? Make Sure You Try These Local Delicacies For An Authentic Experience

Are you in Puri for the Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project? Here is a list of local dishes that you cannot miss.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Visiting Puri? Devour These Local Delicacies For An Authetic Experience
Visiting Puri? Devour These Local Delicacies For An Authetic Experience | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thousands of tourists have flocked to Puri in Odisha as CM Naveen Patnaik unveiled the 'Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa' or Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project. The 800 crore project aims at providing devotees a chance to have a closer and better view of the revered shrine and is part of an ambitious project to make Puri a world heritage city.   While the beach city is already popular among tourists, the project holds great promise to make it a go-to tourist spot. Apart from the spiritual tourist spots and beaches, Puri is also known for the local delicacies that it serves. 

If you are someone who is planning to visit Puri, make sure you try these delicacies.   

Advertisement

Khicede 

This is a twist to your traditional Khichdi. It is a famous Odia dish served at the Puri temple as a part of the maha bhog made to Lord Jagannath. This dish is prepared from a mix of rice and lentils, which is cooked in pure ghee. To add more flavour to this, some coconut, sugar, and cinnamon, are added. This dish is served alongside papad and curd to complete a meal for a person.       

Advertisement

Dalma

Dalma is a city-special. This dish became so popular that Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam added it to the President’s food menu. Dalma is basically a mix of lentils and vegetables which tastes divine.  There is a restaurant in Puri named after this famous dish itself, Dalma. It is located on VIP Road and serves the best Odia cuisine. 

Advertisement

Santula

Santula is a vegetarian Odia curry that is served either with rice or Indian bread. It is a properly-cooked healthy food in Puri that includes a large variety of vegetables. This dish is a must try food at Puri. It can be either fried or boiled, depending on your preference.    

Advertisement
Representational Image of Santula | Image: Unsplash

         

Macha Chenncheda

This seafood dish is famous all across Puri for its aromatic flavours. It is made using fish, vegetables, chana dal and bananas. It is best served with rice on the side but can also be enjoyed with rotis.       

Representational Image Of Macha Chenncheda | Image: Unsplash

            

Advertisement

Chungdi Malai 

This delicious prawn dish has a creamier texture. It is because of the use of coconut milk. Spices are then added to this smoother texture. This unique dish is then served with basmati rice.       

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. US military helicopter goes missing, Marines ask for ‘help’

    World23 minutes ago

  3. Delhi Cops Unearth Visa Scam Targeting Indian, Nepali Citizens

    India News24 minutes ago

  4. Ali Wong's Ex-husband Files For Joint Custody Of Their Two Kids

    Entertainment34 minutes ago

  5. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment43 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement