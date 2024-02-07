Visiting Puri? Make Sure You Try These Local Delicacies For An Authentic Experience

Advertisement

Thousands of tourists have flocked to Puri in Odisha as CM Naveen Patnaik unveiled the 'Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa' or Jagannath Temple heritage corridor project. The 800 crore project aims at providing devotees a chance to have a closer and better view of the revered shrine and is part of an ambitious project to make Puri a world heritage city. While the beach city is already popular among tourists, the project holds great promise to make it a go-to tourist spot. Apart from the spiritual tourist spots and beaches, Puri is also known for the local delicacies that it serves.

If you are someone who is planning to visit Puri, make sure you try these delicacies.

Khicede

This is a twist to your traditional Khichdi. It is a famous Odia dish served at the Puri temple as a part of the maha bhog made to Lord Jagannath. This dish is prepared from a mix of rice and lentils, which is cooked in pure ghee. To add more flavour to this, some coconut, sugar, and cinnamon, are added. This dish is served alongside papad and curd to complete a meal for a person.

Dalma

Dalma is a city-special. This dish became so popular that Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam added it to the President’s food menu. Dalma is basically a mix of lentils and vegetables which tastes divine. There is a restaurant in Puri named after this famous dish itself, Dalma. It is located on VIP Road and serves the best Odia cuisine.

Santula

Santula is a vegetarian Odia curry that is served either with rice or Indian bread. It is a properly-cooked healthy food in Puri that includes a large variety of vegetables. This dish is a must try food at Puri. It can be either fried or boiled, depending on your preference.

Representational Image of Santula | Image: Unsplash

Macha Chenncheda

This seafood dish is famous all across Puri for its aromatic flavours. It is made using fish, vegetables, chana dal and bananas. It is best served with rice on the side but can also be enjoyed with rotis.

Representational Image Of Macha Chenncheda | Image: Unsplash

Chungdi Malai

This delicious prawn dish has a creamier texture. It is because of the use of coconut milk. Spices are then added to this smoother texture. This unique dish is then served with basmati rice.