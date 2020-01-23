Waffles In Chennai That Must Be Tried By Every Dessert Lover

A waffle is considered a snack that can be had at any point in the day. It is mostly served as an evening snack or breakfast. You get a variety to choose from when it comes to the flavours. Have a look at a few waffle places that you need to try out in Chennai.

Best waffles in Chennai for sweet lovers

1. Waffles Thru The Day

If you have been looking for some first-class English breakfast, this is the right place for you. It provides you with a variety of options to choose from. You will realise that there have been so many types that haven’t been tried. Go for this one if you are looking for the perfect Sunday brunch. The place is affordable and well kept. It is located at Indra Nagar in Chennai.

2. The Miner Diner

The Miner Diner is considered one of the best places for a waffle lover. You must go to this food joint if you are a fan of variety. This place also offers salty and sour waffles. You will be given options like cheesy waffles and pizza waffles. If you lean towards the sweet side, you will get waffles full of goodies and surprises. You can enjoy candies, chocolates, maple syrup, and many more things at once. You can find The Miner Diner at Nungambakkam in Cochin House.

3. 196 Degree Below

196 Degree Below is one of those places which will offer great mix and match options. Go for this one if you are in an adventurous mood. Just imagine paan flavoured or Rooh Afza flavoured waffles. You also have a huge menu for chocolate-related waffles. The place is one of the best of its kind as the desserts found here might not be found anywhere else. The food joint is at Alwarpet in Chennai.

4. Westfield

Then specialty of Westfield is the lolly waffle present in the menu here. The place is small but the vibe is right. You will love the place if you want to have some waffles without messing up your hands. The options available here can be had in a neat manner. You will also get great waffle sandwiches here. The place is close to Besant Nagar in Chennai.

