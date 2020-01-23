Waffles In Gurugram Can Be Savoured At These Popular Dessert Parlours

If you have a sweet tooth, then you will definitely love to have some waffles. There are a lot of places in Gurugram, that serve tasty and delicious waffles. So, here are some eateries in Gurugram that serve delicious wafffle varieties. You must definitely visit these spots for a lip-smacking savory. Have a look-

Best places to have some tasty waffles in Gurugram

Waffle Wallah

Waffle Wallah is one of the best places to have some yummy waffles. You might have a tough time choosing the type of waffle as every waffle here is unique and flavoursome. Some of the popular choices here are Pizza Waffle, Banana Waffles, Death by Chocolate, Brownie and Vanilla Ice Cream.

Location: SG-14, Ground Floor, Galleria Market, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

Timings: 10:30 AM to 11:00 PM

IHOP

IHOP, a place in Gurugram that serves one of the tastiest waffles, is an international brand. They also serve pancakes and some American breakfast, as it is one of the leading breakfast chains of America. The best thing to eat here are the delicious eggless waffles and pancakes.

Location: Ground Floor, DLF Cyber Hub, DLF Cyber City, Gurugram Haryana 122002.

Timings: 8 AM to 12 AM

Crepe-fe

Crepe-fe is a café that has opened recently, which serves some mouth-watering waffles that will surely make you fall in love with them. The yummiest ones are Fluffy Belgian Waffles, French Crepes dense New York Bagels, and delicious Italian Gelato. This place serves some of the best waffles in Gurugram that are freshly prepared.

Location: 357, Golf Course Road, A Block, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram, Haryana 122001

Timings: 11 AM–11 PM

Di Ghent Cafe

Di Ghent Café in Gurugram serves yummy and delicious European food. It has a lot of breakfast options as well. The aesthetics of the place will remind of of Italian restaurants.

Location: 208 Level 2, Cross Point Mall, Dlf Phase 4, Gurugram, Haryana

Timings: 8 AM to 11 PM

