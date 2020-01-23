Craving For Waffles? Head To These Restaurants In Kolkata To Savour This Delicious Dessert

Waffles are widely popular desserts. They are perfect for consuming at any time of the day. Whether it be breakfast or post-dinner, they make for a great dessert option. Kolkata is filled with many restaurants where one can find mouth-watering waffles. Listed below are some of the great restaurants and cafes in Kolkata where you can enjoy crispy waffles. Read on to know more about the best places for Waffles in Kolkata:

Best places for waffles in Kolkata

Krazzy For Waffle

3, Lord Sinha Road, Elgin, Kolkata

This is one of the best places serving delicious waffles in Kolkata. They have a big menu with raffles like KitKat, Dark Chocolate, Blueberry and Strawberry. The Wafflewiches and Bubble waffles are also famous at this place. But the most favourite is the Nolen Gur waffle which is topped with ice-cream from the Pabrai's.

Would You Waffle

24-A, Ray Street, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

Ranging from savoury, sweet, regular to bubble versions, one can get waffles of their choice in this place. The bonus point is that the waffles served here are known for being not overly sweet. The bubble waffles served here come in a cone shape. One may find it hard to eat but they are delicious.

American Waffle House

Allenby Road, Jadubabur Bazar, Bhowanipore, Kolkata

Waffles are surely a great option to binge on if one is tired of trying the normal chocolatey fares. Have the Coconut waffle served at this place if you want to taste the local flavours. The butterscotch topped with butterscotch balls are definitely a must-try. Also, try their Berry Cookie. The prices are also pocket-friendly.

