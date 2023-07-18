Walnuts: Type 2 Diabetes, Gut Health, Weight, Heart Health, Benefits Of The Brain Food

In a world where fad diets and health trends constantly vie for our attention, sometimes the simplest and most natural solutions are the best. Walnuts, those unassuming brain-shaped nuts, have emerged as a true superfood with a plethora of health benefits that go beyond their delectable taste. Packed with essential nutrients and powerful compounds, these brain-shaped nuts are making headlines for their incredible impact on our overall well-being.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Digital, healthcare professionals, Dr. Subrata Das, a Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine & Diabetology, and Dr. Deeksha Arora, a Dietitian, shared their valuable expertise regarding Walnuts.

Walnuts improve heart health

One of the standout health benefits of walnuts lies in their positive impact on heart health. Rich in monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fats, and omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts play a crucial role in lowering LDL (Low-Density Lipoprotein) or bad cholesterol levels. By reducing cholesterol and cutting the risk of plaque build-up in arteries, walnuts improve blood vessel function and protect against heart diseases.

Walnuts boost functioning of Brain

Additionally, walnuts have proven to be a boon for brain health, earning them the nickname ‘brain food’. Incorporating walnuts into the diet is associated with enhanced memory and cognitive functions. Furthermore, their antioxidant-rich nature helps combat age-related brain impairment and may even alleviate symptoms of depression.

Walnuts strengthen bones

Beyond their impact on the cardiovascular and nervous systems, walnuts also contribute significantly to bone health. A good source of copper, these nuts aid in reducing the risk of osteoporosis, a condition characterised by brittle bones. Moreover, walnuts are a natural source of manganese, a mineral that facilitates calcium absorption and supports bone strength.

Walnuts Combat cancer

Remarkably, walnuts exhibit cancer-fighting properties as well. Scientific research indicates that consistent consumption of walnuts can lower the risk of developing cancer in tissues like the colon, breast, prostate, and kidney. This anti-cancer effect is attributed to the abundance of beneficial nutrients and antioxidants present in these nuts. While walnuts are not a cure for cancer, their regular inclusion in a balanced diet may serve as a preventive measure.

Walnuts help manage weight

Weight management is another area where walnuts prove their worth. Due to their satiating properties, walnuts provide a sense of fullness and reduced appetite. And it makes them an ideal snack for those on a weight loss journey.

Walnuts help managing Type 2 Diabetes

Moreover, recent studies have shown promising results in managing Type 2 Diabetes through walnut consumption. The nutrients and bioactive compounds found in walnuts contribute to improved insulin sensitivity and glycemic control, which are vital for those living with diabetes. Of course, individuals should always consult with their healthcare providers for personalised dietary advice.

Walnut nourishes Gut health

It’s not just our internal health that benefits from walnuts; our gut microbiota also receives a boost. A healthy gut is essential for overall immunity and defending against various illnesses. Walnuts' prebiotic properties foster the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, contributing to a more balanced and robust microbiome.

Overall, nature's gift of walnuts has proven to be a treasure trove of health benefits. Incorporating a 2 to 3 Oz of walnut per day is permissible limit into your daily diet alongside regular exercise can lead to noticeable improvements in both mental and physical health.