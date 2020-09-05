Was There A Real Jack Daniel? Know About The Founder Of The Whiskey Brand

Jack Daniel is the founder of Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey brand. On the birthday month of Jack Daniel, many people were seen searching about the whiskey brand Jack Daniel to know whether it is named after a real person or not. Here are some unknown facts and trivia about the founder of the best-selling whiskey brand in the U.S.
Jack Daniel is a real person, who founded the whiskey brand. He was the first master distiller of the self-named brand as well. He developed the recipe of the whiskey and founded the distillery in Lynchburg as well. He is also behind the brand's signature square bottle.
According to The Daily Meal portal, in the early 1860s, Daniel went to work on a farm in Lois, Tennessee and learned to make black labelled Tennessee whiskey. He met the slave Nathan Nearest Green who taught him how to make the whiskey. After Jack Daniel learned the process, and Jack attained emancipation, he made Nathan Green as the brand's first master distiller and since then the two families have been making whiskey together till over 150 years. However, after his death, he passed off his legacy to his nephews. But the distillery was then acquired by Brown-Forman Corporation since 1956.
According to Joe's Daily, Jack’s real name was Jasper Newton Daniel and he was named after two war heroes. According to Jack Daniel's Twitter handle, no one knows when the man was born as his birth certificates and details were burned in a fire. So, September 1950 is considered as his birth year as per the date inscribed on his tombstone. The whiskey brand thus celebrates his birthday for the whole month of September every year.
No one knows Jack’s real birthday so we celebrate all September.— Jack Daniel's (@JackDaniels_US) September 2, 2020
Cheers to Jack Daniel.#JackDaniel #JackDaniels pic.twitter.com/5Kysfh8rje
Promo Image courtesy: Jack Daniel Twitter