Was There A Real Jack Daniel? Know About The Founder Of The Whiskey Brand

Jack Daniel is the founder of Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey brand. On the birthday month of Jack Daniel, many people were seen searching about the whiskey brand Jack Daniel to know whether it is named after a real person or not. Here are some unknown facts and trivia about the founder of the best-selling whiskey brand in the U.S.

Was there a real Jack Daniel?

Jack Daniel is a real person, who founded the whiskey brand. He was the first master distiller of the self-named brand as well. He developed the recipe of the whiskey and founded the distillery in Lynchburg as well. He is also behind the brand's signature square bottle.

According to The Daily Meal portal, in the early 1860s, Daniel went to work on a farm in Lois, Tennessee and learned to make black labelled Tennessee whiskey. He met the slave Nathan Nearest Green who taught him how to make the whiskey. After Jack Daniel learned the process, and Jack attained emancipation, he made Nathan Green as the brand's first master distiller and since then the two families have been making whiskey together till over 150 years. However, after his death, he passed off his legacy to his nephews. But the distillery was then acquired by Brown-Forman Corporation since 1956.

Jack Daniel's birthday

According to Joe's Daily, Jack’s real name was Jasper Newton Daniel and he was named after two war heroes. According to Jack Daniel's Twitter handle, no one knows when the man was born as his birth certificates and details were burned in a fire. So, September 1950 is considered as his birth year as per the date inscribed on his tombstone. The whiskey brand thus celebrates his birthday for the whole month of September every year.

No one knows Jack’s real birthday so we celebrate all September.

Jack Daniel Trivia

Read on for some of Jack Daniel's unknown facts

According to the book titled Blood and Whiskey: The Life and Times of Jack Daniel, Jack Daniel’s real name was Jasper Newton Daniel, however, he was called Jack, so is referred to Jack Daniel.

Apparently, Jack Daniel was only 5 feet 2 inches tall and wore a shoe size of 4.

The Jack Daniel's famous Old No. 7 whiskey is filtered through charcoal.

Jack Daniel’s whiskey is made in a dry county in the U.S.

Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey is the best-selling whiskey brand in the U.S.

According to the Atlantic, Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey has been a favourite drink of many celebrities like Frank Sinatra, Jackie Gleason, and Ava Gardner.

Jack Daniel's distillery is said to be the oldest registered distillery in the U.S.

Jack Daniel owned and operated two saloons in Lynchburg called the White Rabbit and the Red Dog.

According to Business Insider, Jack Daniel died after kicking his safe with his foot. Reportedly, he couldn’t remember the combination to his safe, so he kicked it, and his left big toe got hurt. He got gangrene later and his toe had to be removed, then his foot, and then his entire leg. However, he got complications from the infection and died six years later.

