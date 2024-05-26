Advertisement

Reheating food without a microwave can seem difficult, afterall we are so used to the ease of using the appliance. However, with the right techniques, you can bring your leftovers back to life without sacrificing taste or texture. Here are five popular dishes and the best methods to reheat them using common kitchen appliances.

Pizza

A very easy but underrated method to heat pizza is to place the slices on a pan, add a few splashes of water and then cover it for 2-3 minutes. Not only will you get back the cheesy texture of the pizza, you will find your crust to be immaculately crispy too.

Biryani

Using a stovetop is ideal for reheating rice dishes like biryani, ensuring that the rice remains fluffy and aromatic. Place the biryani in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add a splash of water or broth to prevent the rice from drying out. Cover the pan with a tight-fitting lid and reheat over low heat for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally to ensure even heating.

Biryani | Image: Unsplash

Pasta

Reheating pasta on the stovetop helps maintain its texture and flavor, especially when mixed with sauce. Add the pasta to a skillet or saucepan. If the pasta seems dry, add a splash of water, broth, or extra sauce. Heat over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is heated through. For creamy pastas, adding a bit of milk or cream can help restore the sauce’s consistency.

Fried chicken

To keep fried chicken crispy on the outside and moist on the inside, the oven is your best bet. Preheat your oven to 190°C. Place the fried chicken on a wire rack set over a baking sheet (this allows air to circulate around the chicken and keeps it crispy). Bake for about 15-20 minutes, or until the chicken is heated through and the coating is crispy.

Fried chicken | Image: Unsplash

Soup or stew

Reheating soup or stew on the stovetop ensures even heating and helps maintain its flavors. Pour the soup or stew into a pot and heat over medium-low heat. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking and ensure even heating. If the soup has thickened too much, add a bit of water or broth to achieve the desired consistency. Heat until the soup or stew is steaming hot, usually about 10-15 minutes.