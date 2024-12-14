What Happens When You Drink Sattu Daily? Chef Vikas Khanna Treats Jeff Bezos To This Desi Superfood

Sattu is a flour made by grinding roasted Bengal gram or other pulses and cereals. It is a popular ingredient in India, celebrated for its high protein content and nutritional value.

Sattu is sometimes referred to as the “poor man’s drink”

(Flour. Image: Freepik)

Sattu has been used in Indian households for centuries, particularly in regions like Jharkhand, Punjab, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, where it is a staple in many diets.

This versatile flour is often consumed as a beverage, making it a beloved traditional drink.

Interestingly, Sattu is sometimes referred to as the “poor man’s drink” due to its affordability and rich nutrient profile. Packed with essential nutrients and health benefits, it has become a trending superfood in many households, particularly among health-conscious individuals.

Chef Vikas Khanna treats Jeff Bezos to this desi superfood

In a recent event, Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos along with his partner Lauren Sanchez and close friends visited Vikas Khanna’s newly launched Bungalow restaurant in New York, where Sattu was introduced as part of the menu. The inclusion of this traditional Indian superfood highlights its growing global recognition.

Benefits of Sattu

(Benefits of Sattu. Image: Pexels)

This desi superfood has versatile benefits when you incorporate it into your daily diet, but some of the popular advantages why people indulge in this traditional drink are as follows:

For whatever reason, if you're abstaining from eating non-vegetarian, you can switch to Sattu. It is an excellent source of plant-based protein.

Sattu is high in fiber and carbohydrates, hence a good source to boost energy to sustain you throughout the day.

This desi superfood is renowned for promoting gut health by aiding your digestion health, ultimately relieving constipation issues.

It also hydrates your body, while acting as a cooling drink.

Sattu aids in weight loss because its rich fiber content helps you to control your appetite.