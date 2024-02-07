English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 01:03 IST

What Is 90-30-50 Diet? How Can It Be Effective For Weight Loss?

The 90-30-50 diet plan is a trend among the fitness freaks which may involve restrictions or counting calories. But this diet plan has various pros and cons.

Republic Entertainment Desk
90-30-50 diet plan
90-30-50 diet plan | Image:Unsplash
The 90-30-50 diet plan is a new trend among people who are health conscious.  The diet consists of a structured nutritional approach for eating a focused diet on specific macronutrient percentages for daily intake: 90% carbohydrates, 30% protein, and 50% fat. This diet plan has garnered a lot of attention due to its several health benefits. But this diet plan also has certain cons to it. Take a look: 

Pros:

Protein Emphasis for Muscle Health

With a substantial focus on protein, the 90-30-50 diet plan is advantageous for individuals aiming to build or maintain muscle mass. Protein is crucial for muscle repairment and overall body function.

Image credits: Unsplash


Potential Weight Management

The controlled carbohydrate intake under this diet may help in weight management for some individuals. Lower carb intake can help balance blood sugar levels and reduce overall calorie consumption.

Image credits: Unsplash

Structured Approach to Nutrition

The clear macronutrient ratios provide a structured approach to nutrition, making it easier for individuals to plan their meals and track their daily intake.

Image credits: Unsplash

Longer-lasting energy levels

You may experience improved and longer-lasting energy levels during the day if you make sure you are getting enough of these nutrients.

Cons:


Carbohydrate Restriction Challenges

The limited carbohydrate allowance may pose challenges for those who are dependent on the carbohydrates for energy. Athletes and individuals with high-intensity workout routines may find it challenging to sustain performance.

Risk of Nutrient Deficiency

Restricting fat and carbohydrate intake can result in insufficient consumption of essential nutrients. This may  result in deficiencies if not supplemented properly, impacting overall health.

Not Universally Applicable

The 90-30-50 ratio may not be appropriate for everyone, as it's nutritional needs may vary based on factors such as age, activity level, and health conditions. It is important to plan a diet for the individual requirements.

Person with high cholesterol or cardiovascular issues

Diets heavy in fat could not be included with particular medical advice, as for people with high cholesterol or cardiovascular issues.

 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 01:03 IST

