What's Al Ustad The Iranian Kebab Joint In Dubai Frequented By B'town?

Al Ustad is a popular spot for tourists who visit Dubai and wish to enjoy the delicacy of kebabs and other Persian favourites in an easy-going space. The spot is frequented by locals as well as it is widely recognised for its authentic Persian kebabs. Over the years, the place has hosted many celebrities from all over the world and especially Bollywood.

Reasons why Al Ustad is so popular

The owners of the place were interviewed by a leading media portal and asked as to what they think was the reason behind the popularity of the food joint. One of the owners, Majeed said that one of the main reasons as to why the joint is so popular is because of the ambience and the taste offered by the restaurant. He further said that they offer a very friendly and cosy environment for their customers.

In fact, Majeed is fluent in Indian languages like Hindi, Punjabi, and Malayalam, apart from Arabic and English. When frequent customers were asked as to what they thought was the reason behind the popularity of the restaurant, they all had similar reasons. A customer, who was a businessman and tour guide agreed with the owner and said that since it is a family-run restaurant, anyone dining at that food joint gets to interact with them, which enriches the experience of the customer.

Stars of the menu

The place is very popular for dishes like mixed grill platter. The most sought after dish by Indian are the ‘Shish Kebab’ and ‘Joojeh Kebab’. Reportedly, traditional Iranian dishes include chicken and mutton kebabs marinated in garlic yoghurt. Apart from these, Iranian dishes include fragrant rice served with saffron and sumac, with a side of grilled tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers.

Source: jinlovestoeat

Promo Image source: Curly Tales Youtube screengrab