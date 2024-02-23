Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 12:59 IST

What Is Bubble Tea? History, Recipe, And More

Even though bubble tea has become famous in the past few years, it has been a historic favourite in countries like China since the 1980s.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is Bubble Tea? History, Recipe, And More
What Is Bubble Tea? History, Recipe, And More | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The battle between tea and coffee lovers continues in India. However, now there is another addition to the category, which is Bubble tea. For the unversed, this is a Taiwanese recipe made by blending tea with milk, fruit and fruit juices. And then the part that makes it unique is the very delicious tasty tapioca pearls. Even though the beverage has become famous in the past few years, it has been a historic favourite in countries like China since the 1980s.

File photo of bubble tea | Image: Unsplash 

Who invented bubble tea? 

This is not some new health fad but it dates back to the 1980s. There is no evidence regarding the invention of bubble tea. However, like many other teas, there is a story behind it. 

According to the rumours, the blend first appeared in Asia in the 1980s. It is said that a teahouse called Chun Shui Tang in Taichung began serving Chinese tea cold. The idea was adopted from Japanese style Iced coffee. A few years down the line, Chun Shui’s product development manager, Ms. Lin Hsiu Hui was bored at a staff meeting. 

In the heat of the moment, she dumped her Taiwanese dessert called fen yuan—a sweetened tapioca pudding—into her Assam iced tea and drank it, reports sharetea. It turned out to be so good that they included it in the menu, where it soon became the franchise’s top-selling product. After seeing the success, other tea shops also started selling the drink. 

From Taiwan, its popularity spread  throughout China, Australia, the United States, UK, India, and many more regions. 

File photo of bubble tea | Image: Unsplash 

Recipe of bubble tea 

You can also prepare the drink at home using limited ingredients. 

Ingredients

  • Tea 
  • Sweetener 
  • Milk 
  • Tapioca pearls 

Recipe 

Cook the tapioca pearls. Once done, marinate them in a syrup. Simultaneously, brew a very strong tea. Add the tapioca pearls and syrup into a glass. Pour in the brewed tea. Finish it up with milk and your bubble tea is ready. 

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:59 IST

