What Is 'Dirty Chai'? And How To Make This Tasty Beverage At Home

Dirty Chai is one of the famous beverages available in coffee shops. The drink is currently one of the viral trends after Dalgona coffee. The drink is smooth and milky with a mild flavour of tea and coffee. The beverage can also be made strong by adding espresso to it. Dirty Chai is also known as Espresso Chai, Red Eye Chai, Chai Charger, Java Chai and Tough Guy Chai. It is available in both hot and cold form. The chai also has various health benefits as it boosts the immune system to combat diseases, it is good for people with Diabetes Type II, it increases good bacteria to improve gut health and as per various journals, dirty chai can also reduce the risk of prostate cancer. Take a look at how to make Dirty Chai.

ALSO READ | Forget Dalgona Coffee, Flavourful Whipped Milk In The Latest Photogenic Beverage

How to make the Dirty Chai?

To start with, you will need to brew 2 tablespoons of tea leaves in boiling water to make black tea. After some time, you need to strain out the mixture and keep it aside. Take one glass, add steamed milk and one shot of espresso to make coffee. As mentioned above, if you need it strong add more of espresso. Next, combine both the mixtures. Now, you need to add some more hot milk to the coffee and tea mixture. Milk should be added according to taste. The last step is to add cinnamon powder on top of your drink. If you do not have cinnamon powder, you can either add ginger powder, black pepper powder, cloves or cardamom instead.

ALSO READ | Butter Coffee Is A Must Try During Lockdown, Know Recipe With Simple Steps

Dirty Chai Lattes. So fun making the art on these delicious drinks! For anyone wondering what makes a chai latte dirty, it’s double shot of espresso!! We use our lighter roast Espresso Roma for these guys to make sure the flavours are perfectly complimentary. #yeg #yegbusiness pic.twitter.com/fHfzQS6img — Crum Coffee Bar -YEG (@crumcoffeebar) May 7, 2020

ALSO READ | Viral Video: The '#CUCchallenge' Takes Social Media By Storm; Watch Video

Types of Dirty Chai

Green Tea Dirty Chai

Faux Dirty Chai

Dirty Chai Latte

Ying-Yang Coffee-Tea

ALSO READ | Chai In Mumbai: Best Places That Serve Everyone's Favourite Cutting Chai

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.