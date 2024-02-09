English
Updated February 8th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

What Is Kopi Luwak? World’s Most Expensive Coffee Made From Poop Of Civet

World's most expensive coffee is produced from coffee beans which have been partially digested by the Indonesian palm civet and then excreted.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Kopi Luwak: World’s Most Expensive Coffee Made From Poop Of Civet
Kopi Luwak: World’s Most Expensive Coffee Made From Poop Of Civet | Image:Unsplash
Kopi Luwak is the world’s most exclusive and expensive coffee. The main factor that contributes to its exclusivity is its uncommon method of production. World’s most expensive coffee is produced from coffee beans which have been partially digested by the Indonesian palm civet and then excreted. Sounds gross, right? But there’s more to it. Let’s find out. 

What is Kopi Luwak? 

The process of making this coffee is rare. The outer layer of the coffee bean is removed during processing and the remaining beans are completely cleaned before being roasted and sent to the consumer. Kopi Luwak is not actually a type of coffee, but rather a method of production. This is why the taste varies significantly depending on the source of the beans and the roasting process. 

Know more about Kopi Luwak 

Kopi is the Indonesian word for coffee, and Luwak is the Indonesian word for a small animal that has a resemblance to a cat. Hence, Kopi Luwak is often called cat poop coffee. 

However, that name is not entirely accurate since civets are not really cats. They are a related animal native to Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

It is important to note that these civets play an essential part in the production of Kopi Luwak or cat poop coffee. They sort through the coffee cherries and discard any low quality or damaged fruits. This is why Kopi Luwak contains only the highest quality coffee cherries.

By passing through the civet’s digestive system, the flavor of the coffee is further enhanced. A special enzymatic process occurs in the civets’ stomachs where acids interact with the beans. This is how the beans become less acidic. 

Is it safe to drink?

Despite the rigorous process, the beans are thoroughly cleaned and then roasted at a high temperature, which is over 400 Fahrenheit. This ensures that the coffee is 100% safe to drink. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 11:59 IST

