What Is Mulethi? Check Out How This Magic Ingredient Benefits The Body

Liquorice, also known as mulethi in India, is a medicinal ingredient which is added in food for flavour. Its effect on food is similar to the effect that salt or pepper has on flavourless food. The ingredient has healing powers and is hence used in a number of Ayurvedic medicines. Here are a few advantages of adding this ingredient to your food.

What are the benefits of mulethi

1. Improves Immunity

The extracts from mulethi have the power to increase the production of lymphocytes which strengthen the immunity system of your body. You will also develop resistance towards certain kind of allergic reactions. You will also feel stronger physically if you consume mulethi in the right quantity on the right days.

2. Anti-microbial

Mulethi is one of the many traditional ingredients which will keep you away from bacteria, fungi and virus of a different kind. This ingredient helps a person get control over diseases like malaria, influenza, and herpes, amongst others. Regular consumption will keep your resistance stronger.

3. Memory improvement

Mulethi is one of the ingredients that helps you improve the functioning of the adrenal gland, stimulating the brain. It helps you keep control over the brain which helps you recollect and remember better. It also enhances the shielding effect of the brain.

4. Digestive benefits

The roots of mulethi also help the stomach digest food better. It also has anti-inflammatory factors which protect the stomach from ulcers and boils. It controls the acid content in your stomach making its functioning smoother and better. It also has the ability to give the body a good control over the bowel movements. Mulethi will also help you control random allergic cough which might occur due to pollution or other small inconveniences.

