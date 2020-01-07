What's Octopus Salad? Here Is The Recipe For An Easy Octopus Salad

Octopus dish is an exotic delicacy that is available depending on its location of availability. For starters, one can try Mexican, Italian, Sicilian version of this Octopus salad. Here is the recipe for a simple Octopus salad made in a Mexican style. Take a look at the steps of this simple recipe.

ALSO READ| Dora Wat Recipe For All Non-vegetarian Food Lovers To Try At Home

ALSO READ| Pizza Joints In Mumbai Every Fast Food-lover Must Know About

Ingredients for Octopus salad

Octopus, salt, fresh oregano, parsley, and cilantro, salt, chopped cucumber, chopped red onion, sliced green onions, jalapeno, dried oregano, lime juice, vinegar, oil, tomatoes. (use the vegetables in the order of the vegetable that you prefer).

Octopus salad recipe

Start with boiling the octopus – For this, bring a boil into a large pan, add the raw octopus, return the water to a boil for a few minutes. Then finally remove the octopus from the pot and keep it aside for cooling, preferably over a plain tray.

Cut the octopus – For this, cut the octopus in large pieces and discard innards, beak, or anything that is not meat.

Bake the octopus – For this, take an oven-safe bowl and make a bed of herbs by adding parsley, cilantro, and oregano and adding the cut octopus pieces on top of it. We are cooking octopus on top of these herbs so that the pieces don't stick to the bowl and get burned.

For cooking the octopus, cut the pieces of octopus and cover the bowl. Bake it at 120°C for 105 minutes. Finally, check the meat tenderness towards the end of the timer.

Now take out the octopus pieces again by removing it out and keeping it for cooling. Discard the herb bed as it won't be of any use now. When the cut octopus pieces have cooled down, prep the octopus pieces by removing any gelatinous structures that may be present in your cooked octopus.

Cut the meat pieces into smaller pieces and place them in a non-metal bowl. Now add all your prepped cucumbers, red onion, scallions, cilantro, dried oregano, and jalapeño, lime juice, vinegar, olive oil, salt and stir to combine.

Now cover this salad mix and chill for 2 hours or overnight and add the chopped tomatoes just before you serve the salad.

ALSO READ| Sara Ali Khan Reveals What Her Favourite Food Is; She Would Cheat On Her Diet With THESE

ALSO READ| What's Salman Khan's Favourite Food? Check Out What The Dabangg Star Binges On