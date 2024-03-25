What Is Peppermint Tea? Know Its Science-Backed Benefits

Advertisement

Peppermint is a minty herb native to Europe and Asia. For hundreds of years, people used peppermint for flavoring and its medicinal properties. For the unversed, it is an ingredient used in a variety of modern products, including toothpastes, candies, and teas. Many people drink peppermint tea because they enjoy the taste. However, it also has a number of potential health benefits.

Researchers have studied some of the oils and other compounds in peppermint leaves and have extracted the benefits of the same. Let’s find out.

May ease digestive issues

Peppermint helps in relieving digestive symptoms, such as gas, bloating, and indigestion. Animal studies indicate that peppermint relaxes your digestive system and also eases pain. It also prevents smooth muscles from contracting, which could relieve spasms in your gut.

File photo of Peppermint tea | Image: Unsplash

A 2014 review of nine studies which involved 726 people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) treated with peppermint oil for at least 2 weeks concluded that peppermint provided better symptom relief.

Provides relief from tension headaches

A 2016 study suggested that topical peppermint oil can help reduce pain and relax muscles. Menthol has a cooling sensation that may ease tension or migraine headache pain. This can be done when a person applies peppermint oil to the forehead or temples.

Relieved clogged sinuses

Peppermint has antibacterial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties. This is how peppermint tea can help in alleviating clogged sinuses due to infections, the common cold, and allergies. Also, some research demonstrates that menthol, one of the active compounds in peppermint, improves the perception of airflow in your nasal cavity, reports Healthline.

File photo of peppermint tea | Image: Unsplash

Less painful menstrual cramps

Peppermint oil may also help reduce the severity of menstrual cramping. A 2016 study highlighted the effectiveness of peppermint oil after it analysed 127 young women with dysmenorrhea. As per the results, peppermint oil capsules were as effective at relieving menstrual pain as mefenamic acid.