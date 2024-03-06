Advertisement

Are you bored of drinking your usual green and black tea? Don’t worry we got you covered. Rooibos tea, which is a type of herbal tea and rich in antioxidants, serves as a great substitute. Although a lot more research is needed, it could also be associated with several benefits and may help battle certain chronic conditions.

What is Rooibos tea?

Rooibos tea is gaining popularity as a delicious and a healthy substitute for many beverages. The beverage is a native to the rugged mountains of Cederberg in South Africa. It was first harvested by indigenous tribes. However, it is only recently that it has become a popular beverage worldwide. It’s a flavorful and a caffeine-free alternative to both black and green tea.

Representational photo of Rooibos tea | Image: Unsplash

How is Rooibos tea made?

Rooibos tea was wild harvested from the mountains of Cederberg. Early rooibos enthusiasts gathered the leaves and stems into sacks and carried it down the mountain. It was then chopped with axes. The piles were then left to oxidize. Following this, the Rooibos plants were spread out in the sun to dry before using the leaves for tea.

Representational photo of Rooibos tea | Image: Unsplash

Benefits of Rooibos tea

Although a lot of research needs to be done, this benerage is accompanied with a couple of benefits. It contains zero caffeine, making it a safe choice for all ages and even people who are sensitive to caffeine. As per scientific research, here are a few benefits of consuming this drink.

Antioxidant

Anti-inflammatory

Low in tannins

Regulates cholesterol

Balances blood sugar

Aides Weight loss

Digestive health

Stronger bones

Immune system support