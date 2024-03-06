×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

What Is South African Rooibos Tea, A Caffeine-free Beverage With Multiple Health Benefits?

Rooibos tea is gaining popularity as a delicious and a healthy substitute for many beverages. The beverage is a native to the rugged mountains of Cederberg.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
What Is South African Rooibos Tea? Know Its Benefits, Origin, And More
What Is South African Rooibos Tea? Know Its Benefits, Origin, And More | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Are you bored of drinking your usual green and black tea? Don’t worry we got you covered. Rooibos tea, which is a type of herbal tea and rich in antioxidants, serves as a great substitute. Although a lot more research is needed, it could also be associated with several benefits and may help battle certain chronic conditions. 

What is Rooibos tea?

Rooibos tea is gaining popularity as a delicious and a healthy substitute for many beverages. The beverage is a native to the rugged mountains of Cederberg in South Africa. It was first harvested by indigenous tribes. However, it is only recently that it has become a popular beverage worldwide. It’s a flavorful and a caffeine-free alternative to  both black and green tea. 

Representational photo of Rooibos tea | Image: Unsplash 

How is Rooibos tea made? 

Rooibos tea was wild harvested from the mountains of Cederberg. Early rooibos enthusiasts gathered the leaves and stems into sacks and carried it down the mountain. It was then chopped with axes. The piles were then left to oxidize. Following this, the Rooibos plants were spread out in the sun to dry before using the leaves for tea.

Representational photo of Rooibos tea | Image: Unsplash 

Benefits of Rooibos tea

Although a lot of research needs to be done, this benerage is accompanied with a couple of benefits. It contains zero caffeine, making it a safe choice for all ages and even people who are sensitive to caffeine. As per scientific research, here are a few benefits of consuming this drink.

  • Antioxidant
  • Anti-inflammatory
  • Low in tannins
  • Regulates cholesterol
  • Balances blood sugar
  • Aides Weight loss
  • Digestive health
  • Stronger bones
  • Immune system support
Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ''I LIKE HIM': Rohit Sharma ready to back struggling 'talented' player

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. 'Thats the respect we former cricketers get': Ashwin's behaviour slammed

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. Dubai Launches 'Work Bundle' Platform Reducing Visa Processing Time

    World14 minutes ago

  4. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo