The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

What Is Thaipo, The Bigger Version Of Momo?

Food

Thaipo is a very common dish found in the North-Eastern belt of India, like Sikkim. This delicacy is like your usual momo but with a twist. Check it out.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thaipo

Momos are a widely loved dish in India. Although it first originated in Tibet, this dish has made its way into the hearts of people across the world. Filled with juicy, minced filling with a soft melt in the mouth shell, momos are the perfect comfort food. However, we recently came across a kind of momo that is three times bigger than the regular momo.

ALSO READ | Frozen Desserts Worth Trying That Will Leave Your Taste Buds Satiated

What is Thaipo?

Thaipo is a momo that is three times bigger than the average momo we usually eat. The dish has been named so in many parts of North-Eastern India like Sikkim. Reportedly, the dish first originated in Tibet before finding its way to our country. Many North-Eastern Indians still enjoy this dish with varied fillings depending on the region.

Even though Thaipo may look like just a regular momo tripled to its size, there may still be a few differences. The dough which goes into making the outer covering of Thaipo is made by adding baking soda and the bottom of Thaipo is always flat as compared to the regular momo. Thaipos are found with varied fillings and accompaniments across the North Eastern belt.

ALSO READ | Best Tofu Recipes To Help You Prepare Delectable Dishes At Home

Where can you find Thaipo?

On your next trip to the chilly hills of North-East make sure to get your hands on a plate of Thaipo. You can be assured that you will not find it difficult to find Thaipo because it is one of the best-selling items in the region. Thaipo is even considered to be a breakfast item by the youth residing in these regions.

The spicy hot sauce paired with a hot, piping thaipo is all you need to survive the cold air. This can also be attributed to why the dish is so popular among the youth. However, Thaipo is quite different from momos. Be rest assured that soon thaipo will also be available for us to eat.

ALSO READ | Basanti Pulao Recipe: Here's How To Make This Yummy Sweet Bengali Dish In Easy Steps.

Check out these pictures of Thaipo:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shamma Ahmed (@curious_for_appetite) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Srijana (@sri___here) on

ALSO READ | Beetroot Recipes Lip-smacking And Healthy Dishes Are A Must-try At Home

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by China hut resturant Darjeeling (@china_hut_resturant) on

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Iran
JAISHANKAR ON GLOBAL CRITICISM
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA CELEBRATES 100 DAYS GOVT
BJP
PATHAK SAYS WILL NOT QUIT BJP
BJP
BJP TAKES AIM AT UDDHAV
Shaheen Bagh
BABA RAMDEV ON DELHI RIOTS
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV