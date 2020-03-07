What Is Thaipo, The Bigger Version Of Momo?

Momos are a widely loved dish in India. Although it first originated in Tibet, this dish has made its way into the hearts of people across the world. Filled with juicy, minced filling with a soft melt in the mouth shell, momos are the perfect comfort food. However, we recently came across a kind of momo that is three times bigger than the regular momo.

What is Thaipo?

Thaipo is a momo that is three times bigger than the average momo we usually eat. The dish has been named so in many parts of North-Eastern India like Sikkim. Reportedly, the dish first originated in Tibet before finding its way to our country. Many North-Eastern Indians still enjoy this dish with varied fillings depending on the region.

Even though Thaipo may look like just a regular momo tripled to its size, there may still be a few differences. The dough which goes into making the outer covering of Thaipo is made by adding baking soda and the bottom of Thaipo is always flat as compared to the regular momo. Thaipos are found with varied fillings and accompaniments across the North Eastern belt.

Where can you find Thaipo?

On your next trip to the chilly hills of North-East make sure to get your hands on a plate of Thaipo. You can be assured that you will not find it difficult to find Thaipo because it is one of the best-selling items in the region. Thaipo is even considered to be a breakfast item by the youth residing in these regions.

The spicy hot sauce paired with a hot, piping thaipo is all you need to survive the cold air. This can also be attributed to why the dish is so popular among the youth. However, Thaipo is quite different from momos. Be rest assured that soon thaipo will also be available for us to eat.

Check out these pictures of Thaipo:

